Smiling Friends Season 3 Announced

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival has shared quite a few announcements when it comes to the animation world. The likes of The Lord of The Rings: War of The Rohirrim, Adventure Time, Regular Show, and many more had some new tidbits to share. Adult Swim has recently dropped some major news regarding Cartoon Network's Smiling Friends, currently deep in its second season. For those hoping to see more adventures featuring Charlie, Pim, and their bizarre friends, we have good news as Smiling Friends has been confirmed for a third season.

The Smiling Friends first got their start as part of an April Fool's Day prank that gave fans their first chance to check out the premiere episode for the now fan-favorite series. Since the opening installment, Charlie and Pim have seen some wild adventures that show off the property's imagination and willingness to push the envelope as part of the Cartoon Network programming block. So far, in the second season, the Smiling Friends have found themselves attempting to make the President of the United States smile, trying to bring back a long-forgotten video game icon, partying with aliens, and much more.

The Smiling Friends Will Return For Season Three

Despite being renewed for a third season, Adult Swim was tight-lipped when it came to when we could expect the upcoming episodes to land on the small screen. At the moment, The Smiling Friends still have a handful of episodes left in season two's tank, and based on the trajectory of the installments we've seen so far, the current season is aiming to end things with a bang.

Two new shows and one new season are on the way to your eyes #adultswim pic.twitter.com/fsHsTPUZL9 — adult swim (@adultswim) June 13, 2024

If you want to catch up on the first two seasons of Smiling Friends, all the episodes are available to stream on MAX. Here's how Adult Swim describes the second season that is currently underway, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

one of Adult Swim's most surreal and hilarious animated series to date