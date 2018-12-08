All of ‘Adventure Time’ Is Now Available to Stream

Good news, Adventure Time fans! The entirety of the Cartoon Network show, all 10 seasons, is now available to stream on Hulu.

This isn’t a new deal with Hulu, exactly, so much as it appears that the streaming service has recently added the 10th and final animated season. “Animated” is being used here because, technically speaking, the Boom! Studios comic is taking over with Season 11. That’s not entirely without precedent; Buffy the Vampire Slayer famously continued releasing seasons as comic books.

Adam Muto, who served as executive producer and showrunner for Adventure Time, recently shared the news on Twitter:

Adventure Time: Season 10 has been added to @hulu! Every AT season is now available to stream. pic.twitter.com/SZomV4ww7H — adam muto (@MrMuto) December 3, 2018

So, if you’ve been waiting to catch up, thinking perhaps, “Oh, well, I’m so behind at this point. I’ll just wait for it all to be online,” now’s your chance. Well, assuming you (or someone you know) has a Hulu subscription.

If you’re somehow not familiar, Adventure Time began airing on Cartoon Network in 2010 and is considered one of the network’s most popular shows. The show is set in the Land of Ooo, a magical land born out of the remnants of a nuclear holocaust. Finn is the world’s last remaining human and is accompanied by his adoptive brother Jake, who is a dog with various stretching and shapeshifting abilities. Most of Finn and Jake’s friends and allies are strange characters. The show explores mostly fantasy tropes, but also has plenty of sci-fi, absurdist, and surreal themes as well.

Adventure Time came to a close as an animated series on Monday, September 3rd, with a total of 283 episodes. The story is, as previously mentioned, continuing in an ongoing comic series at Boom! Studios. The entirety of the animated show can be streamed via Hulu.

What do you think of the news? Will you be watching through from the beginning? Let us know in the comments!