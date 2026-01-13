After a Massive Global Hit, Netflix’s Best Live-Action Adaptation Shares Exciting Surprise For Fans

Released on December 18th, 2025, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the 10 Dance manga by Sato Inoue surprisingly became one of the biggest global hits. The underrated Boys’ Love manga was released in 2011 but never received global recognition until recently, after the live-action film titled 10DANCE was released. Directed by Keishi Otomo, best known for his adaptations of Rurouni Kenshin and March Comes in Like a Lion, the live-action film reached unprecedented popularity just a week after it began streaming on Netflix, gathering millions of views across the globe. Since the film has only just been released, there’s been no confirmation of a sequel, but we might get an announcement at a later date since a lot of the story hasn’t been covered yet.

While it’s common for many live-action films to never release a sequel, things might be different for 10DANCE considering its explosive popularity. The film faithfully adapts the spirit and theme of the manga while making considerable changes in terms of character details and pacing. The manga has been released in seven volumes, and the digital copies of all of them are available on the official website of Kodansha. However, after the film’s success, the manga keeps selling out, which is why Inoue confirmed exciting news for fans.

The 10 Dance Manga Is Getting Reprints Following The Film’s Success

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

In her official X handle, Inoue shared that the manga is getting reprints again. She added, “I’m truly grateful that, following December, all existing volumes have gone into reprint in January too.”

She also shared that she’s been hearing people say the manga volumes keep getting out of stock in bookstores and online shops. When she asked about it with her editor, they replied, “It’s selling incredibly well, making it hard to obtain, and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience! We’re currently handling emergency reprints, and it should arrive in bookstores nationwide on the 16th of this month, so please hold on just a bit longer. You can buy it at full price in stores!”

After thanking fans for the continuous support, she also confirmed that the reprints will be released on January 16th, 2026.

What Is The Plot of 10 Dance?

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

This boys’ love story follows Shinya Sugiki and Shinya Suzuki, as the only things that make them different are the one-syllable difference in their names and their dancing styles. While Sugiki is beloved as the Lord of Standard Ballroom, Suzuki breaks free from the norms as the King of Latin Dance. The two of them can’t see eye to eye, but they must find a way to get along if they want to win the prestigious 10 Dance Competition as a pair.

The competition is incredibly lengthy and requires each pair to perform ten unique styles of standard ballroom as well as Latin dancing. Since Sugiki has no prior experience with Latin dance, he asks Suzuki to teach him in exchange for teaching him the standard ballroom. As the two continue to work together, they begin to see each other’s true selves as an unexpected romance begins to blossom.

