Crunchyroll’s Biggest Surprise Hit Is a Must-Watch For Action Fantasy Fans

2026 kicks off with the exciting Winter 2026 lineup, one of the best in a while, as some of the major series, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, and many more series, return with their highly anticipated sequels. Additionally, several new anime series will also make their debut, including the long-awaited Shonen Jump series You and I Are Polar Opposites. Just like always, Crunchyroll will be streaming dozens of new shows this season as part of the seasonal lineup. As the season is only just beginning, most of the Winter 2026 anime haven’t been released yet, but fans already have one of the best action fantasy series of the year.

Sentenced to Be a Hero debuted on January 3rd, 2026, and captured fans’ attention with its spectacular animation, unique premise, and promising plot. The anime has already gathered almost 30 thousand likes on Crunchyroll, and the numbers keep rising. It’s even more surprising because the series didn’t have any hype until its debut. If you are a fan of action fantasy series and want to watch something new this season, then you can’t miss out on this stellar show.

What Is Sentenced to Be a Hero About?

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

The story has a unique outlook on the title “hero” as it’s something given only to those who have committed the most heinous crimes. There’s no worse punishment in the world than to serve in the military as a hero in a war against the Demon Lords. Not only that, but the convicts are not allowed to die, and even if they do, they will be resurrected over and over again so they can keep fighting. The process of resurrecting someone is gruesome, as it forces a soul straight out of hell and puts it back into their corpse, which costs a significant toll in a hero’s memory and sense of self.

The story follows Xylo Forbartz, the former head of the Order of the Holy Knight, who leads a penal unit of deplorales fighting on the front lines of the war. However, he faces the worst imaginable fate after being convicted of killing a goddess. Just when he lost all hope, he meets Teoritta, a powerful weapon that will help him take revenge on those who ruined his life. Xylo makes a pact with the goddess and embarks on an arduous journey full of war and bloodshed.

