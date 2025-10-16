After Kaedegami, Shonen Jump’s New Lineup Sparks Two More Cancellation Rumors

Weekly Shonen Jump stunned the manga community after discontinuing one of its most promising series, Kaedegami by Jun Harukawa. Kaedegami is a historical supernatural series set in a world where Shenguai, demonic monsters, lurk in the shadows. The story follows Kou, a young orphan who lives alone in the mountains with one such Shenguai named Chiyou, who has a horrifying past. While she may not be human, she has Kou’s trust, as the orphan will do anything in his power to save her. The series debuted in June this year and had a strong start with an incredible storyline and unique premise. However, the manga will end after releasing its Chapter 17 on October 19th, 2025. The most shocking part about the manga’s cancellation is that the publishers didn’t even wait for the first volume’s release, which will be out on November 4th, 2025.

After the manga’s cancellation was confirmed, @WSJ_manga on X, a famous account known for sharing Shonen Jump updates, revealed that WSJ is launching three new series in consecutive issues. However, with the latest update, rumors about two more series getting axed began circulating since the magazine will need to clear up slots for the new entries. The most likely candidates for new cancellations are Ekiden Bros by Daiki Nono and Ping-Pong Peril by Yoshiharu Kataoka, both of which have fewer than 19 Chapters, like Kaedegami.

Weekly Shonen Jump’s Promising Lineup Hints at a Looming Purge

Weekly Shonen Jump will be launching 3 new series starting next week in Issue #48.



· Issue #48: 'Gonron Egg' by Tanizaki Shuhei (Ware wa Ryujin).

· Issue #49: 'Tonari no Osoegawa' by Hideaki Nabe.

· Issue #50: 'JK Yuusha to Inkyo Maou' by Hatsubina Matsuri. pic.twitter.com/90EinddRP7 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) October 16, 2025

While there hasn’t been any confirmation yet, it’s highly likely that WSJ is nowhere near done with canceling more series to make room for fresh titles. Compared to Kaedegami, Ekiden Bros, and Ping-Pong Peril, both sports manga are even more obscure, which is why it may not be long before they are discontinued. Each year, WSJ introduces several new manga, which also means just as many series get axed. A series ending before even reaching 19 chapters is rare, but it’s not like it never happens.

The most common practice is to wait at least a year and release around 50–60 chapters and more than a couple of volumes to see how the series will perform. Unfortunately, Kaedegami didn’t even get that opportunity, and the other two series may suffer the same fate. At the very least, the new lineup does look promising, all with unique settings, especially Gonron Egg by Tanizaki Shuhei, which is clearly a fantasy series, as evident from the cover image. It will also get a lead cover page in Issue 48, right after the ending of Kaedegami in Issue 47.

Shuhei’s 2016 manga, Kaijuu no Buki Shokunin, debuted in Shonen Jump+ and later returned in Jump GIGA as a four-chapter mini-series. Additionally, Tonari no Osoegawa by Hideaki Nabe will debut in Issue 49, which will be a continuation of his 2022 one-shot of the same title released in WSJ. Lastly, JK Yuusha to Inkyo Maou by Hatsubina Matsuri will be another fantasy series by a mangaka who has previously released one-shots in Shueisha’s magazines, just like the other two.

