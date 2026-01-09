After More Than 30 Years, Netflix Confirms Streaming Date of Classic Fantasy Series

Netflix kicks off 2026 with an exciting slate of new anime series to be added to the platform. In recent years, the streaming giant has been more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, it has a plethora of incredible anime series and films available for streaming and continues to expand every month. January has another range of surprises for fans, among which one of the most beloved retro series of all time is coming to the platform. Magic Knight Rayearth is an isekai fantasy anime based on the manga by CLAMP, a Japanese manga group known for dozens of iconic works over the decades in the anime and manga industry.

Apart from this beloved action fantasy, CLAMP also created renowned manga such as Cardcaptor Sakura, Blood-C, xxxHOLiC, and many more. The group is also the original character designer of the Code Geass franchise. Magic Knight Rayearth still remains CLAMP’s most iconic work, and it’s finally coming to Netflix on January 15th, 2026. What’s on Netflix shared that the first season will be added to the platform on the same day Love Through a Prism, by the creator of Boys Over Flowers, makes its debut. Additionally, the first season of the beloved shonen series Gintama will also begin streaming, so make sure to mark your calendars, as it’s a big day for anime fans.

What Is Magic Knight Rayearth About?

Image Courtesy of Tokyo Movie Shinsha

The premise of the story is that three high schools are pulled into another world after hearing a call for help, where they learn about their identities as the Magic Knights and hone their powers to save the world. By a stroke of luck, three strangers, Hikaru Shido, Umi Ryuuzaki, and Fuu Hououji, happen to meet each other during a seemingly ordinary field trip to Tokyo Tower.

However, none of them could’ve anticipated that they would be swept away by a giant flying fish after hearing a plea from a mysterious woman. The girls arrive in an unknown world where they learn that Princess Emeraude summoned them for a grand purpose. Having lived ordinary lives so far, the girls are baffled to learn that they are the Magic Knights destined to restore peace and balance in Cephiro, a once peaceful land that has been thrown into disarray after the High Priest Zagato imprisoned the princess. Although the Magic Knights reluctantly accept their role, they do everything they can to save the princess and free Cephiro from the clutches of the evil priest.

The anime wraps up in two seasons, although the streaming date of the second season hasn’t been revealed yet, but we might expect an update in a few months. Additionally, to commemorate the 30th anniversary, the franchise will release a new anime project this year. The release window and further details on the new anime will be announced at a later date. The original anime series is also available on Crunchyroll.

