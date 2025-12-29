Netflix’s Original Anime Gets Its Shonen Jump Manga Adaptation Ahead of Its Premiere

In November this year, Netflix grabbed the attention of anime enthusiasts with a surprise announcement of an original anime written by Yoko Kamio, one of the most renowned shōjo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers, Cat Street, Matsuri Special, and many more. The original anime titled Love Through a Prism by WIT Studio will begin streaming on January 15th, 2026, as an Original Net Animation (ONA). According to @WSJ_manga, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of Shonen Jump series, the manga adaptation of the same story will be released on January 8th, 2026, as a collaborative work between Kamio and Maki Minami, the creator of the acclaimed shōjo Special A. The series with the same title will be published on the Shonen Jump+ and Manga Mee apps. Manga Mee is Shueisha’s app for shōjo or josei series.

Considering that the series will be released on both apps, it’s evident that the publisher is trying to target all major demographics to promote the series as well as the upcoming anime. While the original story of the anime is provided by Kamio, Kazuto Nakazawa, best known for his work on acclaimed shows such as Samurai Champloo, B: The Beginning, Terror in Resonance, and many more, is the director of this upcoming WIT Studio anime. WIT Studio is best known for the first three seasons of the acclaimed show Attack on Titan and the Netflix original Great Pretender. The studio has been increasingly working on original series such as Moonrise in collaboration with Netflix.

What Is The Plot of Love Through a Prism?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Set in the early 1990s, the story follows Lili Ichijouin, a young girl who traveled all the way from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy. Her parents wouldn’t let her continue her studies if she didn’t rank at the top of her class, which is why she is trying her best to make her dream of becoming a painter a reality. As she’s rushing full speed ahead towards her goal to stay on top, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student known not only for his talent but also his detachment from others.

Watching Kit being completely devoted to painting sparks sincerity and resilience in Lili as she continues to challenge herself. The two of them slowly begin to know more about each other as they share more than just their love for art. This romantic story, which unfolds at a steady pace, puts them through the challenge of breaking free from societal norms and embracing their true selves despite the opposition from everyone around them.

The trailer, which was released along with the announcement, also features several obstacles in their love story, most of which occur due to the difference in their social status. Love Through a Prism will release 20 episodes, although it’s uncertain if the story will conclude in its first season or leave more room for their journey to continue.

