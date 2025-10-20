Legendary Isekai Returning With New Reboot Anime 30 Years Later: New Look Revealed

A legendary Isekai anime series is returning with a new reboot anime 30 years after the original ended its run, and a new look has been revealed at its big comeback. The Isekai subgenre has become one of the most popular we see each year, and there are a ton of Isekai based stories releasing each new season. There are a few that helped sparked interest in this Fantasy idea many years ago, however, as the idea of a regular person being magically transported to a whole new world has been the base of some of the most memorable stories ever.

CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth series takes three young girls in what was then modern day Japan, and transported them to a whole new fantasy world. Needing to rescue a princess in danger, this series blended magic, mecha suits and much more to create a whole new kind of experience. Now the franchise is returning for a brand new anime coming sometime next year, and the new Magic Knight Rayearth anime has dropped a new look at what to expect from its revival below.

What to Know for the Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot

Previously confirmed to be in the works with Kodansha and TMS Entertainment, the new Magic Knight Rayearth anime is now confirmed to be scheduled for a release in 2026. A more concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time, unfortunately, nor have there been any details about its international release. There are still no details about the staff or cast who are helping the classic anime make its comeback either, so there is still a lot more that needs to be revealed before the revival makes its debut next year. But at least it has been confirmed to be a new TV anime series.

The length of this new Magic Knight Rayearth anime is also uncertain, but the original had quite a long run when it aired in the 1990s. It ran for 49 episodes in total with three OVA specials released in the years that followed the end of the TV series in 1995. Based on the manga originally illustrated by CLAMP (the same collective behind franchises like Cardcaptor Sakura, xxxHolic, Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle and more), this is going to be the perfect time for this Isekai franchise to make a comeback to reach a whole new generation of fans.

Why You Should Watch the New Magic Knight Rayearth

The Isekai subgenre has become incredibly popular with anime fans in the last decade as there are hundreds of new shows with that idea releasing every year. It’s gotten to the point where there are so many that there are clear gimmicks to try and make each one stand out. It’s led to many of these stories focusing more on this new gimmick rather than fleshing out their fantasy world, so a classic like Magic Knight Rayearth is going to feel like a breath of fresh air to many.

If you wanted to check out the classic anime for yourself in the meantime, you can actually find Magic Knight Rayearth streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language audio.