Akane-banashi Cover Pays Homage to Dragon Ball

Akane-banashi has reached a new turning point of the Futatsume Debut Event arc, but the newest chapter gave Dragon Ball a shout out with its cover art! Akane-banashi is one of the most fastest growing series currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and has been getting attention from fans due to its fresh take on the world of Rakugo. Fans have seen the titular Akane rise to the occasion numerous times as she tries to make a name for herself as a Rakugoa. But the art for the series is just as impressive as its story.

The original manga series from Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue has found fun ways to shout out other popular Shonen Jump series in the past, but Akane-banashi took these tributes to a fun new level with the cover art for Chapter 105. Showing off a color page featuring Akane doing a Kamehameha Wave much like Goku (and many of the other Z Fighters) in Dragon Ball, it's a great tribute to the late Akira Toriyama. You can check out the fun cover for Akane-banashi's newest chapter below.

Akane-banashi, Ch. 105: Akane’s promotion continues to be disputed among the rakugo masters! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/dTQ9ThV9bw pic.twitter.com/ha80n054On — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 7, 2024

Shonen Jump Creators Tributes to Dragon Ball

Akane-banashi co-creator Yuki Suenaga was one of the many creators from Shonen Jump who shared a special message of tribute following Akira Toriyama's passing earlier this Spring, "It was so suddent that I am at a loss for words. From the bottom of my heart, may you rest in peace." Now this tribute has been taken to a whole new level with this fun art from the manga's newest chapter! If you wanted to check out Akane-banashi for yourself, you can find the three most recent chapters of the series completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Shueisha teases what to expect from Akane-banashi as such, "Rakugo--the ultimate form of storytelling, where everything in a story is expressed with just your body and words. Shinta and his daughter Akane have been seduced by this wonderful form of classical entertainment. Having observed her father strive to pass the shin'uchi rakugo test, Akane will take her own steps into this unique world!"

What do you think of Akane-banashi's special shout out to Dragon Ball and Akira Toriyama with its newest cover art? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!