Akiba Maid War to Open Cafe in Los Angeles

In Japan, anime cafes are quite routine as there have been more than a few franchises that created real-life eateries. Anime series such as Mobile Suit: Gundam, Chainsaw Man, Tokyo Ghoul, and more than we can count have opened in the country, proving just how popular the medium remains. Luckily, North America has been playing catch up with official restaurants focusing on the likes of One Piece and Naruto in recent memory. Later this summer, an unexpected anime franchise is getting a cafe of its own in California, as Akiba Maid War has released a first look and information about the opening of its own establishment this summer.

Considering Akiba Maid War does take place in a cafe, it should come as no surprise that it would receive a cafe, though it is surprising that it is doing so two years after the anime series debuted. The original anime series ran for twelve episodes at the tail end of 2022 and while a sequel series hasn't been announced, it did receive a live-action stage play in 2023. The cafe will open in Los Angeles on June 28th and will remain open throughout July.

(Photo: PA Works)

Take Part in The Maid Wars

You can learn more about the establishment, and reserve your tickets to the anime-themed cafe by clicking here. Here's how the upcoming cafe experience describes its location that will blend anime with the real world later this summer, "Experience a brand new maid café like you've never seen before with our Akiba Maid War Café! Enjoy great company with our lovely maids as they bring Ton Tokoton Café to life! Then witness the darker side behind all the cute frills and lace as you learn firsthand just how cutthroat the Maid Cafes of Akihabara can truly be."

If you want to check out the anime that sees Maids at War, Akiba Maid War is currently streaming on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation, "In an alternate past, the otaku paradise of Akihabara was an unsavory hive of scum and villainy. One thing, however, is sort of the same: Maid Cafés! Except maids are the enforcers and assassins for corporate corruption… which is unfortunate for new maid Nagomi, who was too blinded by the cutesy uniforms and clever waitressing tricks to understand the darker reality of the maid business until she'd already joined the seemingly sweet Oinky Doink Café with Ranko Mannen. Now that's not ketchup on table 5 as the carnage erupts in AKIBA MAID WAR!"

Want to stay up to date on all the anime cafe openings? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the world of anime.