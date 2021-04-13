Akira Becomes the Focus of New Art Exhibit in New York City

✖

Akira has been in the news a lot in the past few years, thanks in part to the live-action film that was originally set to be helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and the shocking announcement that a new animated series was in the works that would follow the manga source material closely, and now, the legendary anime franchise will be hitting a new art exhibit in New York City. With the exhibit already landing in the Big Apple, anime fans can have the opportunity to relive what is considered by many to be the greatest anime movie.

Akira creator, Katsuhiro Otomo, shocked fans when the mangaka announced that the franchise would be making a return to television at some point in the near future, though details about the upcoming project have been few and far between since it was initially announced. On top of this project, Otomo is also currently working on a brand new anime film titled "Orbital Era", that will bring back the legendary creator to the world of anime. Much like the Akira series, details about Orbital Era have been sparse, but it shows that Otomo's plate is definitely full when it comes to anime projects in general.

(Photo: Katsuhiro Otomo)

The Akira Exhibit is currently open at the Philippe Labaun Exhibit in New York City, under the name of Good for Health - Bad for Education: A Tribute to Otomo, which features artwork by Katsuhiro Otomo, as well as several artists that created works to pay homage to the prolific creator. The exhibit will be available to patrons until May 8th, wherein the celebration of Otomo will come to a close.

The live-action feature-length film that was set to be directed by Taika Waititi has been delayed indefinitely, with Warner Bros Pictures making the announcement last year that fans of Akira would have to wait much longer to see the movie's arrival. Though there have been no casting rumors, the movie was originally slated to be released this May, offering a new take on the futuristic landscape that has become a high standard for animation, anime, or otherwise.

Will you be attempting to visit this Akira art exhibit? What project from Katsuhiro Otomo are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Akira.

Via ANN