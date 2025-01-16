Berserk Studio Announces Bizarre New Anime Film

Berserk as a a franchise has been tragically absent from the anime world in recent days. Following Berserk: Memorial Edition, the series that was a compilation of the film trilogy covering the Golden Age Arc, Guts and the Band of the Hawk have not been confirmed for a new project on the screen. Despite this fact, STUDIO4℃ is still working on new anime projects outside of Kentaro Miura’s brutal tale and has shared a first look at a future film that is far different from the Black Swordsman’s trials and tribulations. ChaO has released a first look that is decidedly different from anything we’ve seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

STUDIO4℃ has had a long history in the anime industry but you might be surprised where else the production house has appeared in the world of animation. In the past, the anime studio has helped bring to life major movies such as Memories, Spriggan, and Mutafukaz to name a few. 4℃ had also lent its talents to some big superheroes in North America, helping to create the likes of 2007’s Transformers: Animated, 2011 Thundercats, The Animatrix, 2010’s Halo Legends, 2011’s Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, and more. The story of ChaO is one that appears to be drastically different from anything the production house has done before, sharing a surprisingly new take on the world of mermaids.

Studio 4C

The World of ChaO

The upcoming movie, ChaO, will focus on a world in which humanity exists with a new take on mermaids, creating a humorous scenario in which a normal office workers finds themselves in an arranged marriage with an ocean dweller. While the project hasn’t revealed its release date, or whether or not it will arrive in North America, it is set to hit the screen this summer in Japan. Distributed by Toei Animation, STUDIO4℃ is employing Yasuhiro Aoki to direct the bizarre anime outing.

For those who might be unfamiliar with Aoki’s past works, he has quite the big background in the anime industry. While Yasuhiro’s directorial resume might be lacking outside of Batman: Gotham Knight, the anime creator has been a part of projects including Psycho-Pass, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto, Halo Legends, Steamboy, Sailor Moon, and Neon Genesis Evangelion. You can check out the first poster, along with other details, regarding ChaO below.

We are pleased to announce a new feature film for 2025 SUMMER!



"ChaO”

Director: Yasuhiro Aoki

Character Design / Animation Director：Hirokazu Kojima

Art Director：Hiroshi Takiguchi

Distributor in Japan: TOEI

Synopsis: pic.twitter.com/0OEaN9SEIL — STUDIO4℃のＣ子 (C-ko) (@STUDIO4C) January 16, 2025

ChaO’s Official Description

While a trailer for the new anime movie has yet to hit the internet, that isn’t stopping the production house from giving fans a preview of their upcoming film. STUDIO4℃ has shared the official breakdown of the mermaid comedy that reads as such, “A future society where humans and mermaids coexist. Stephen, an office worker, is suddenly asked to marry by Chao, a princess of the mermaid kingdom! A 100% pure love story!”

Want to see what else the Berserk anime studio has in store for the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on STUDIO4℃ and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.