Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray Clip Gives Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Tour

Alita: Battle Angel was a property that had been in the works as a live action feature film for as long as we can remember. For decades, there had been rumors of the anime adaptation’s development, so when it actually was announced and was subsequently released, fans were thrilled. Now with the blu-ray’s release date of July 23rd inching ever closer, a new clip that shows the making of the film has been released.

The online new source of Collider released an exclusive look into how the “Kansas Bar” action scene was filmed:

Get a look behind the scenes of #AlitaBattleAngel and the “Kansas Bar” with our exclusive clip from the sci-fi/action flick’s Blu-ray special features. https://t.co/fDftyBKl9u — Collider (@Collider) June 11, 2019

Alita presented a world of technological marvels wherein cybernetic implants were common among the people. Depending on how rich you were, you could afford brighter and better robotic accessories. Alita herself was discovered in a trash dump by the scientist Ido and given a new chance at life as she struggled with her growing power and loss of memories. The film, directed by Robert Rodriguez of Sin City fame, combined amazing action, intricate storytelling, and the fast paced sport of Motorball.

While a sequel has not yet been optioned, the ending to the film can certainly move in that direction with the inclusion of a surprise star. Regardless, we’ll be sure to keep you posted of any new developments in this area here at Comicbook.com.

What did you think of Alita: Battle Angel? Will you be picking up this blu-ray when it releases next month?

The description of the Blu-Ray reads as such:

“From Academy Award winners James Cameron & Jon Landau, and visionary filmmaker Robert Rodriguez comes Alita: Battle Angel, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this discarded cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. When deadly and corrupt forces come after Alita, she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family, and the world she’s grown to love.”

“Now with hours of extensive special features the home entertainment release takes you behind-the-scenes with James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez to see the journey from Manga to Screen and what it took to bring Alita to life. Plus, go deeper into the universe of Alita: Battle Angel, where you’ll learn about the past, the characters of the present, and the thrilling sport of Motorball.”