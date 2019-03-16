Check Out These Epic ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Chinese Posters

Alita: Battle Angel might be at the tail end of its theatrical run in the United States, but it’s still producing some incredible visuals. Case in point? A series of Chinese posters for the film, which stars Rosa Salazar as the eponymous Alita, have been making the rounds online, and they’re every bit as phenomenal as the movie itself.

The four posters, which you can check out below, appear to be official; they have been sourced to what appears to be a verified 20th Century Fox account on Weibo, the Chinese social network. 20th Century Fox produced the film, making the connection that much stronger. We’re willing to say these are probably legitimate posters:

Of the four, the first makes the strongest impression. The rest are a little busy for my taste, and the attempt to render the likenesses of the actors involved only muddles the strength of them. The fewer faces on these posters, the better.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis reviewed Alita: Battle Angel, and here’s an excerpt of his thoughts: “All things considered, the movie is an immersive escape to another world. Attempts at emotion and human connections are supplemented by amazing visual and practical effects, along with well-crafted action sequences. It’s not going to be the next Avatar despite being an equally massive idea, but Alita builds its own world for a second adventure which could get audiences more invested.” You can read our full review of Alita: Battle Angel here.

Battle Angel Alita (known as GUNNM in Japan) was originally created by Yukito Kishiro for Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and collected into nine volumes.