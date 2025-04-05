Devil May Cry’s Adi Shankar Addresses More Potential Capcom Anime (Exclusive)

Devil May Cry has debuted its new anime series with Netflix, and the creator behind it all has addressed the possibility of a potential new universe for the Capcom video game franchises. Series creator Adi Shankar has had a lot of success with Netflix as he’s overseen both the launches of the Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix animated adaptations. Each of these franchises got a full universe of their own with potential avenues to explore, and that seems like it’s going to be the same case for Devil May Cry‘s debut season with the streaming service as well.

Devil May Cry has debuted its first season with Netflix, and one of the episodes makes a direct connection with the Resident Evil franchise as Dante mentions a mission taking place in Raccoon City. While this is far from a confirmation that a Resident Evil anime might be on the way, ComicBook got to ask Adi Shankar about this connection and the creator addressed it but noting that he could “neither confirm or deny anything” but further elaborated on his love for Capcom.

Will There Be a Resident Evil Anime?

Speaking to ComicBook’s J.R. Waugh, Shankar noted the following when asked about a potential Resident Evil anime, “That is spoiler territory. I can neither confirm or deny anything, really anything. There’s a sniper looking at us.” Shankar noted that while he was openly dodging a direct response to the question, he does later address that he’s a big fan of Capcom’s projects, “I dodged your first question, and I’m still dodging it, but I just want to say that I love Capcom, and as much as this series is a love letter to Devil May Cry and the early 2000s and late ’90s blockbusters, and just my life during that time period, it’s also a love letter to Capcom, and you picked up these references and whatnot, but I can say no more.”

So while Shankar himself is playing coy about the possibility of a great Capcom anime universe, it’s notable that he also outright does not deny the possibility either. There are loving references to Capcom in Devil May Cry‘s debut season that are further setting up what’s to come in the second season of the series. But while there has yet to be word of that happening, a successful run for Devil May Cry could lead to more Capcom franchises making it to screen in this way.

Capcom Has a Big History With Anime

Devil May Cry might be a brand new anime with Netflix, but it’s far from the first anime adaptation that Capcom’s franchises have ever gotten. Not only has the Devil May Cry gotten an anime adaptation in the past, but other hits such as Street Fighter, Mega Man and more have had their own successful anime releases. This means there’s a precedent of interest in seeing animated takes on these video game stories, and there could be even more in the pipeline.

The direct nod to Raccoon City existing within the Devil May Cry universe is not only a cool reference to Resident Evil, but also a fun shout out to their shared history. A former version of Resident Evil 4 eventually became what was known as Devil May Cry, so their ties run much deeper than just the surface. Even if there’s no full Resident Evil anime in the future, maybe Dante can just blast through zombies in a return to Raccoon City in a future season someday?