One Piece Debuts New Franky Voice Actor With Anime’s Return

One Piece has officially kicked back into high gear as the anime has returned from a historic hiatus, and the newest episode of the series has also debuted Franky’s new voice actor for the new era as well. One Piece: Egghead Arc brought Part 1 of the series to an end last Fall, and it was soon announced that the series would then be going on a six month hiatus so that the team behind the scenes could better prepare for what was coming next. But there were also some other major changes behind the scenes as one of the Straw Hats announced their retirement.

One Piece star Kazuki Yao had announced his retirement from the series, and it meant that after all these years there would be a new voice actor behind Franky when the anime returned. Now that the series is back with new episodes for the foreseeable future, fans got the first debut of this new actor as the voice of Franky. It’s not much as he only had a single speaking line, but you can check it out below as highlighted by One Piece fans online.

Franky’s new voice actor!! pic.twitter.com/7ZZso1Pifh — ONE PIECE FANATIC (@OPFANATIC2025) April 5, 2025

Who Is One Piece’s New Franky Voice Actor?

One Piece Episode 1123 has officially debuted six months after the anime went on hiatus, and with it has kicked off Egghead Arc Part 2 with a bang. Not only did it revisit the stakes that Luffy and the Straw Hats are now up against as they are trapped on Dr. Vegapunk’s Future Island laboratory, but it also teased that even bigger things were in store. It won’t be long before the Straw Hats are in full action against the entire world again, but now they have a brand new voice actor behind Franky to help shake things up this time around.

Subaru Kimura (Ryoma Terasaka in Assassination Classroom, Ku in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) has officially taken over the role of Franky from Kazuki Yao, and made his debut in the new episode as well. It’s unfortunately a little tough to gauge the actor in the role given that he only speaks a single line here, but it seems that some fans are already beginning to notice a difference in tone when it comes to the two actors’ performances. Though it likely won’t be put to the full test until we hear some of Franky’s biggest catchphrases and moments to come.

What’s New for One Piece?

Now that One Piece has officially returned for the second phase of the Egghead Arc, the anime is back in full swing as it continues to adapt the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series overall. This arc has already made some major reveals such as Dr. Vegapunk and his desire to share some big news with the rest of the world, but it’s only the beginning as Luffy and the Straw Hats are now facing down against an entire Marine force coming down on them.

One Piece fans have been waiting six long months for the series to return with new episodes, and by all accounts of what has been showcased thus far, it’s already looking like it’s all going to be worth the wait. With this new Franky voice actor in tow, there’s also more new to look forward to as the real fights against Egghead start kicking off. It’s really only getting started, so it’s time to see where this journey is going to take us as the months roll on.