‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Has The Internet Buzzing About Anime Eyes

20th Century Fox dropped their first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Battle Angel Alita, and one things fan didn’t expect of a live-action anime film was to get such accurate eyes.

Alita’s eyes have reached a level of the uncanny valley fans certainly did not know how to respond to, but it certainly has fans talking.

Alita: Battle Angel is produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, and directed by Robert Rodriguez, but Alita’s eyes are the only thing fans can talk about. Twitter user @TristanACooper, draws a parallel between Rosa Salazar’s Alita and Judge Doom’s cartoon eyes in Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

While user @prozdkp hilariously uploads a faux “behind-the-scenes” photo making fun of how off putting Alita’ eyes seem:

While user @Shueisha64 brings back a popular bad animation meme for the occasion:

Twitter user @adamchitwood even draws a distinction between Alita: Battle Angel‘s CG to the most infamous CG in the Twilight franchise:

But while these fans have mixed reactions to Alita: Battle Angel, its original creator Yukito Kishiro is optimistic about its future noting that a Hollywood is like a “dream come true” for him.

For those unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita, the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, it was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

The series was adapted into a short anime OVA series, and was the only anime adaptation to date. The film, Alita: Battle Angel, had been struck with production delays for several years before finally debuting its first trailer. Alita: Battle Angel will be directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, stars Rosa Salazar (as the titular Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and will hit theaters July 20, 2018.