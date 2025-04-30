Netflix Announces Mating Season, A New Series From Big Mouth’s Creators

Big Mouth might be coming to an end with Netflix later this Spring, but the creators behind the wild animated series have a potentially even wilder new show on the way with Mating Season. Big Mouth will be officially ending its run with Netflix as Season 8 will be releasing later this Spring, and is no stranger to controversy as its characters took on all kinds of wild subjects. It was such a success that it led to the debut of other shows from the same team, and now Netflix has a new animal focused series coming next year that looks to be the wildest yet.

Mating Season is a brand new animated series coming from the creative team at Brutus Pink, and it will be kicking off a whole new kind of era for the team. Set in the animal world, the series is teased to be following a group of animals as they navigate the landscape to find romantic partners and more in the wild. To help celebrate the announcement for the new series, Netflix has shared the first look at Mating Season as it readies for its release sometime next year. Check it out below.

What Is Mating Season?

Mating Season is currently scheduled to release with Netflix in 2026, and is teased in a press release to be “set in the animal world starring a cast of bears, raccoons, deer, foxes and a host of other horny, lovable forest critters, as they navigate love, sexual relationships and the universal need to hook up and find a partner.” The series is created and executive produced by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers for Titmouse. Netflix seems to be excited for the new project too.

John Derderian, Vice President, Animation Series at Netflix stated, “Big Mouth broke new ground in the world of adult animation with heart, humor and total chaos — they took the awkwardness of adolescence and turned it into something universal and deeply human.” Elaborating further with, “Working with Nick Kroll and the brilliant minds at Brutus Pink over the course of eight seasons has been legendary. Now, with Mating Season, they’ll bring that same bold and hilarious creativity into the animal kingdom. We’re beyond excited to unleash this next chapter together.”

What’s Next for Big Mouth?

Mating Season was announced in anticipation of the final season of Big Mouth. The long running Netflix animated series will be coming to an end with Season 8 premiering on May 23rd. The Emmy-nominated animated series is going all out for the final season’s launch too as the team will be going on a special tour across the United States to showcase some of its final episodes early for lucky fans in attendance. There will also be exclusive merchandise and more, and you can find out more about the tour here.

But in moving on from that animated series and starting anew with Mating Season, the team at Brutus Pink teased, “After eight incredible seasons telling stories about growing up, we’re excited to tell stories about actual grown-ups. Who happen to be animals. Who are also cartoons.” It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes the new series’ debut will be running for, but Big Mouth’s final season will be ten episodes long at 30 mins a piece. So for fans of this team, it’s going to be a wild Spring coming ahead.

What do you think of the first look at Mating Season? Let us know all your thoughts about it in the comments!