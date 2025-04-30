To Be Hero X Has Anime’s Best Post Credits Scene in 2025 (And It’s Not Even Close)

To Be Hero X is shaping up to be the sleeper hit of the anime world in 2025. Following the protagonist Lin Ling as he attempts to step into the shoes of the hero Nice, the main crime fighter was riding high thanks to the events of the fourth episode. While the post-credits scene of this latest installment is one that seems like the perfect ending for Lin, it turns into a nightmare as To Be Hero X proves it is more than willing to throw some serious curveballs at fans. Thanks to this big conclusion, this world of heroes will never be the same.

Warning. If you have yet to watch To Be Hero X’s fourth episode, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The majority of the recent installment of this anime success story featured Lin Ling taking on the villainous Godeye, who had seemingly kidnapped Moon in an attempt to reveal the truth behind Nice’s current status. With Lin having his backstory revealed to the world at large, the public rallies behind him and his true identity, seemingly killing Nice but making Ling himself into a superhero. Defeating Godeye, Lin takes his victory lap after discovering that Moon in fact hadn’t been kidnapped as the villain was only using a mannequin in her place. Unfortunately, Lin might have wished Godeye had kidnapped her.

To Be Hero X’s Earth-Shattering Post-Credits Scene

When last we left Moon, her death had been faked as a way to allow her to travel wherever she wanted and be free of the hero life that she had grown to abhor. Unfortunately, her teleportation powers had her transported a deserted island and she had no way of escaping. Residing herself to spending the rest of her days in isolation, Lin Ling appears to give her a helping hand to make sure that she could return to society. Unfortunately for the protagonist, things go horribly awry as Moon is shot through the head and killed in a shocking twist.

A mysterious armored character appears, having killed Nice’s former girlfriend and leaving Lin Ling covered in the blood of Moon. In another shocking twist, the episode ends with a simple statement, “15 days left until the 21st Heroes Tournament.” Setting the stage for a tournament arc is a wild thing to do immediately following such a dramatic moment but it goes to show that To Be Hero X is making some wild moves in proving itself in this year’s anime roster.

To Be Hero X Out of Nowhere

What makes To Be Hero X’s status as a hit all the more surprising is that the anime is a completely original story in that it isn’t base on a manga and/or light novel series. The latest anime series is actually the third part of the anthology series as it was predated by To Be Hero and To Be Heroine, premiering in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Thanks to BeDream weaving a riveting story with jaw-dropping animation, To Be Hero X might walk away as the best story of the trilogy.

