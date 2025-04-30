Dragon Ball Burgers Are Here (But Eating One Will Be Tricky)

Fast food chains have been venturing further into the realm of anime in recent years, thanks to the medium’s popularity skyrocketing worldwide. Chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Hardees, and more have promoted menu items by crossing over with major anime franchises. The anime collaborations became so prevalent that McDonald’s even took things up a notch by teaming up with Studio Pierrot to create their own anime universe in “WcDonald’s.” In a wild new twist, Dragon Ball burgers have now been birthed into reality but getting your hands on these patties might be more tricky for some than finding the dragon balls in real life.

In France, there is a fast food chain that has not made its way to North America and/or Japan known as Quick. In a surprise collaboration, the restaurant has not only started a collaboration with Dragon Ball Super but has created new burgers to honor Goku and the Z-Fighters. On top of the patties having new recipes, the buns themselves are stamped with the classic “four star dragon ball symbol” on each. Of course, the four star Dragon Ball is legendary for the Z-Fighters as this was the sphere that Goku received from his Grandpa Gohan at a young age. The burgers themselves are now available at Quick restaurants but only in France and only until June 2nd.

The Dragon Ball Burgers of Your Dreams

The first burger that Quick is offering is a Teriyaki Beef Dragon Ball Burger, with the restaurant chain describing it as such, “With its 4-star burger, its sweet and delicious teriyaki-style sauce, its 100% pure beef patty, its crunchy diced white onions, its iceberg lettuce and its slices of melted cheese… The Dragon Ball Super Teriyaki Beef will envelop your appetite in a sweet and irresistible energy! Also available in a Qrispy Cheese version, a generous puck of melted cheese coated in puffed rice, for those with a sweet tooth. Beef = Beef, Qrispy Cheese = Crispy cheese.”

The other burger in the anime crossover is the Sriracha Chicken Burger, with Quick sharing the following description, “With its 4-star burger, spicy breaded chicken, intensely spicy Sriracha-style sauce, crunchy red onions, iceberg lettuce and slices of melted cheese… The Dragon Ball Super Sriracha Chicken will awaken the full power of your appetite! Also available in a Qrispy Cheese version, extra gourmet. Chicken = Chicken, Qrispy Cheese = Crispy with cheese.”

Want to see where the Dragon Ball franchise finds itself showing up in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.