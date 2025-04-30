Netflix Is Now Streaming a Major Anime Reboot Movie

Play video

Netflix has locked down another major anime release as a highly anticipated reboot movie is now available for streaming with the service. Riyoko Ikeda’s The Rose of Versailles first made its debut with Shueisha’s Margaret magazine back in the 1970s, and was even revived with a second manga series in the late 2010s because it’s been such a hit among fans. The historical drama series surrounding the French Revolution since inspired its own 40 episode anime series, multiple live-action films, spinoffs and more. Now it has come back with a brand new movie bringing the story to life in a whole new way.

The Rose of Versailles made its feature film debut across Japan earlier this year, and now it’s finally available to check out internationally as the reboot movie is now available for streaming exclusively with Netflix. This new release on streaming not only includes the original Japanese language version of the film, but also includes a brand new English dub version so fans of either take can check out the new take on the classic anime franchise for themselves. Coming from the same studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan‘s final season, The Rose of Versailles is in good hands. You can check out a clip celebrating the new release in the video above.

What to Know for The Rose of Versailles Movie

The Rose of Versailles is directed by Ai Yoshimura for MAPPA with Tomoko Konparu providing the script, and Mariko Oka providing the character designs. Hiroyuki Sawano oversaw the music production for the feature film together with Kohta Yamamoto, and Ayaka performs the theme song for the film, titled “Versailles.” The Japanese cast is headlined by Miyuki Sawashiro as Oscar François de Jarjayes, Aya Hirano as Marie Antoinette, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as André Grandier, Kazuki Kato as Hans Axel von Fersen, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Alain de Soissons, and Takuya Eguchi as Florian de Gerodelle.

The English dub cast for The Rose of Versailles film includes the likes of Caitlin Glass, Megan Shipman, Karen Strassman, Ryan Colt Levy, Andy Delos Santos, Brandon McInnis, Daman Mills, Talon Warburton, Greg Whipple, Damian Haas, J. Michael Tatum, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Barbara Goodson, Alejandro Saab, Jon Hall, and Shelby Young in various roles. Original series creator Riyoko Ikeda herself praised the film’s faithfulness to the original work, so fans of that work shouldn’t worry too much about any major changes.

What Is The Rose of Versailles About?

As for what to expect from the new The Rose of Versailles film, it’s teased by MAPPA as such, “Oscar François de Jarjayes, raised as the ‘son’ and heir of a general’s family, masquerades as a beautiful woman in men’s clothing. Marie Antoinette arriving from neighboring Austria as a bride to become a noble and graceful queen. Oscar’s servant and childhood friend, the commoner André Grandier. Hans Axel von Fersen, a handsome and intelligent count from Sweden. They meet in Versailles, France in the prosperous late 18th Century and live their respective destinies beautifully while being tossed about by the tides of times.”

Netflix is continuing to stack up its major exclusive anime releases through the year, and this is likely going to be one of the biggest when it comes to nostalgic anime fans. It’s continuing a trend from the streaming service as they are not only investing more in anime licenses, but they are also shifting their distribution of those licenses to have them release on a quicker basis than ever before. It’s only been a few months since the film hit theaters in Japan, so this is definitely a quick turnaround. It’s a sign that it’s not the same as it was before with the service, and a great sign for their anime future as a whole.