Almost 10 Years Later, Shonen Jump’s Best Series Finally Gets Recognized as Anime of the Year

Almost ten years after its debut, Shonen Jump’s arguably best shonen anime finally received the recognition it deserved, with its final season being crowned Anime of the Year 2025. Last year proved to be one of the most fulfilling periods for the anime and manga industry, highlighted by the successful release of not one but two theatrical anime films. At the same time, series like Solo Leveling emerged as Crunchyroll’s highest-rated anime ever, while One Piece brought an end to its 26-year-old legacy by announcing a shift to a seasonal format. Amid these major industry changes, the fall season of 2025 also saw one of Shonen Jump’s biggest anime airing its long-awaited final season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime in question was My Hero Academia, which concluded with its eighth and final season in fall 2025. As a flagship title from Shonen Jump and one of the last long-running series of its scale, its conclusion was deeply emotional. With nearly every episode breaking records in one way or another, My Hero Academia steadily positioned itself as one of the standout anime of 2025. Now, an anime awards event in South Korea has also named its final season Anime of the Year, an especially significant achievement considering the presence of the nation’s own phenomenon, Solo Leveling.

South Korea Chooses My Hero Academia Over Solo Leveling as Anime of the Year

'MY HERO ACADEMIA' Final Season has won Anime of the Year at the Anithing 2025 Awards in South Korea! pic.twitter.com/5FbMpTp1dS — Anime Updates (@animeupdates) January 4, 2026

My Hero Academia had previously been nominated for Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards with its earlier seasons, but never managed to secure the win. Nearly ten years after its debut, the series has finally claimed an Anime of the Year title, albeit in South Korea. This achievement is far from insignificant, especially considering that Solo Leveling Season 2, despite massive hype and its status as the nation’s own phenomenon, did not win the award. My Hero Academia also seemingly triumphed over two major theatrical releases, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. This victory serves as a promising sign that the series could also contend for Anime of the Year at the prestigious Crunchyroll Anime Awards later this year, earning the recognition it long deserved.

The series’s worthiness of this honor goes beyond the hype moments of its final season. My Hero Academia stands out as one of the last of its kind among Shonen Jump titles. At a time when many Shonen Jump manga are arguably being axed early or failing to reach the 300-chapter mark, Kohei Horikoshi’s work built a rare and lasting legacy. Furthermore, My Hero Academia delivered what many consider one of the strongest endings for a shonen series, perfectly encapsulating what the genre strives to represent. Even though it took nearly a decade for the series to be recognized at this level, it is gratifying to see My Hero Academia finally celebrated as one of Shonen Jump’s most special works and named Anime of the Year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!