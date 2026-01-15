Shonen Jump to Cancel First Shonen Major Jump Series of 2026

Shueisha has been responsible for releasing some of the biggest manga series over the decades, as the manga publication, Shonen Jump, still regularly pumps out amazing new series. The likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and too many other series to count all got their start in Weekly Shonen Jump. Still, unfortunately, not every series is destined for greatness. Shonen Jump has been more than willing to pull the plug on series that have failed to resonate with fans, and it seems that the publication has once again done so to kick off the new year.

Otr of The Flame first started last year, introducing the titular character in a world of Vikings and demonic forces threatening humanity. Created by mangaka Yuki Kawaguchi, the story features Otr wanting nothing more than to be a cook for his people, but instead, might be their only hope in defeating the forces of darkness. While the series has a setting similar to that of Vinland Saga’s, the art looks far closer to that of My Hero Academia. Ultimately, the series recently released its final chapter in Japan with its thirty-fourth chapter, with Shonen Jump not confirming the reasoning behind the ending. Luckily, Kawaguchi was able to give Otr a definitive ending within the time the mangaka had left, though fans wonder if it was able to wrap things up well enough.

Shonen Jump’s Cancellation Problem

It can often feel like many Shonen Jump properties don’t get the time necessary to build an audience, especially when it comes to the competing series that make up the manga publication. The likes of Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Dandadan, One Piece, and Sakamoto Days have gained a stranglehold on the market, making it that much more difficult for new series to hit the same heights. There are series that have managed to buck the trend, however, as Kagurabachi has become a heavy hitter for the publication despite the fact that it was released in 2023 and doesn’t currently have an anime adaptation.

Even when a series is canceled, this fact doesn’t mean that said Shonen Jump series won’t find its way to the screen. One of the biggest examples is Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, a series that began in 2024 and subsequently ended one year later. Despite only having eight manga volumes to its name, the policeman-focused series is receiving its own anime series dropping later this year, thanks to Arvo Animation. As of the writing of this article, Otr of the Flame hasn’t been confirmed for its own anime adaptation, though we have to imagine that there are plenty of fans who would love to see the Vikings animated. Fingers crossed that more manga in Weekly Shonen Jump get a longer opportunity to forge their respective fan bases in the days ahead.

