2 Years Ago Today, Crunchyroll’s Highest-Rated Anime Was Released

Crunchyroll is the most popular anime streaming platform, and its highest-rated anime of all time was released exactly two years ago today. While One Piece long held the top spot, alongside other popular series like Demon Slayer and several new-gen titles, the anime in question only claimed the record after its second season aired. That season proved to be the defining moment, allowing it to surpass even One Piece and cement its place at the top of the platform’s rankings.

That highest-rated anime on Crunchyroll is none other than Solo Leveling, the anime adaptation of the acclaimed manhwa produced by A-1 Pictures. The series also went on to win Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards 2025. From its very first episode, Solo Leveling captured global attention by chronicling Sung Jinwoo’s rise from an E-Rank Hunter to the strongest in the nation across two seasons. Released on January 7, 2024, the premiere laid the foundation for a steadily progressing narrative that hooked audiences, drove massive popularity, and ultimately earned the series its record-breaking rating on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll’s Newest Global Sensation Was Released Two Years Ago Today

Image Courtesy of Kakaopage

Solo Leveling has amassed over 920,000 reviews on Crunchyroll with an average rating of 4.9 stars. By comparison, One Piece sits in second place with close to 750,000 reviews, while Demon Slayer has just over 700,000. The gap between Solo Leveling and its closest competitors is clearly visible, and it appears likely to remain at the top for some time. Replicating such staggering numbers will be difficult, especially with One Piece shifting to a seasonal release format and Demon Slayer concluding its remaining story through movies, which offer little boost on the Crunchyroll platform. Much of Solo Leveling’s record-breaking rise can be attributed to the impact of its second season.

In the final moments of Season 2, Sung Jinwoo emerges as the strongest Hunter in the nation, becoming the sole individual capable of stopping the ant raid on Jeju Island. This moment culminates Jinwoo’s long-running narrative and the goal he has always strived for: attaining enough power and success to protect and provide for his family and loved ones without fear or hardship. As Jinwoo’s journey reflects an ideal many individuals, especially men, aspire toward, his rise to success resonated deeply with viewers, contributing to the overwhelming praise the series received.

Shortly after the second season concluded, Solo Leveling went on to sweep the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, taking home a total of nine awards. While the series arguably did not merit the Anime of the Year title, given that much of its surge in popularity stemmed from Season 2’s momentum, its achievements remain impressive. With more projects reportedly in development, including a potential anime movie, a third season, and a live-action adaptation, the momentum Solo Leveling has built shows no signs of slowing down, and it may remain Crunchyroll’s top-rated anime for years, if not an entire decade.

