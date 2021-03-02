The New Amazon App Looks Hilariously Like Avatar's Aang

Amazon is no stranger to controversy, and it seems the online retailer has landed on more toes after trying to appease users of its latest gaff. If you did not know, Amazon has given its mobile app a makeover of sorts to kick-off 2021. The whole design change was blasted after users questioned whether the makeover made reference to Adolf Hitler, so the app's revised image was just put out...

And well, it seems things aren't quite right with fans. After all, the new design is not sitting well with fans, and that is because the mobile app reminds most of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

As you can see in the slides below, netizens have taken to Twitter to discuss Amazon and its unintentional reference to Avatar. The viral comparison all comes down to Aang and his iconic head tattoo. Fans say Amazon's tan-and-blue color scheme looks like an impressionistic take on Aang given its placement and shape. And after seeing the comparison myself, well - this is pretty hard to unsee.

Obviously, Amazon did not mean to evoke Avatar with its app redesign, but the Internet is going to do what it will. It doesn't help that the Nickelodeon series is fresh on the minds of fans. It was made official last month that Avatar will return to screen thanks to a push from ViacomCBS. The show's original creators have been tasked with heading up Avatar Studios, a brand dedicated to exploring new stories set within the franchise. So if you want to see Aang again and for real this time, that opportunity will be here before too long!

