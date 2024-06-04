Anime Expo 2024 Schedule Is Live and Seriously Stacked

The time has almost come, guys. The summer season is sweltering, and once July comes in, the anime industry will ramp up in a big way. Not only does July mark the start of a new anime cour, but July ushers in one of the industry's biggest events. Anime Expo 2024 is a month out, and today, the convention released its absolutely stacked schedule.

As you can see here, the full schedule for Anime Expo 2024 is live. The event, which begins on July 3, is the premier place for all things anime. From cosplay to industry announcements and world premieres, anything goes at Anime Expo. And of course, we're breaking down its biggest offerings below:

When it comes to screenings, Anime Expo has a few major panels in mind. HIDIVE is hosting one of the biggest premieres this summer as Oshi no Ko season two will screen its first episode at Anime Expo and Kinnikuman will also touted the first episode of its Perfect Origin arc. The event will have other panels on hand featuring sneak peeks, and as always, Anime Expo is bringing a ton of talent from Japan to bolster its panels.

If you want to read ComicBook's rundown of the Anime Expo schedule, you're in luck. We have singled out the biggest reveals from the convention schedule, so you can find the list below:

Netflix's Terminator Zero Panel



Oshi no Ko Season 2 Premiere



Plus-Sized Elf Premiere



Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Preview



Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cour 3 Panel



My Hero Academia Special Event



Studio Bones x Kodansha Announcement



Orange Presents, State of Our Animation



Delicious in Dungeon Director Panel



Suicide Squad Isekai, Batman Ninja x Yakuza League Preview Panel



Look Back Movie Panel



Toho Animation Special Panels: Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8, The Apothecary Diaries, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End



The Seven Deadly Sins Creator Panel



Blue Lock Panel



Blue Exorcist Special Event



Studio Trigger Presents: Delicious in Dungeon Live Drawing



Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Panel



FGO 7th Anniversary x TYPE-MOON Projects



Blue Box Official Panel



Danmachi Panel with Warner Bros. Japan



Production IG x WIT x Signal MD Panel



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Fifth Anniversary Special Event



Bandai Namco Filmworks Industry Panel



