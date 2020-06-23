Anime Expo Lite Reveals Full Schedule

If you were bummed about the cancellation of Anime Expo, the massive convention is moving online this year. The event was forced to cancel any in-person events due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Now, fans can rest easy knowing their favorite anime convention will continue online, and the schedule of events for the virtual con has gone live.

The schedule was posted earlier today thanks to the team behind Anime Expo Lite. The event will take place over two days and be open to anyone wishing to watch. You will be able to stream the main channel for Anime Expo on either Youtube or Twitch. The secondary channel is available solely on Twitch, so fans can get their profiles set up now if they would like.

As for the schedule of events, Viz Media will kick things off on Friday, July 3 as it will host a panel for fans in the afternoon. Other events like Aniplex of America's industry panel will take place that afternoon along with Yen Press, J-Novel Club, and more.

It's finally here! The #AnimeExpoLite schedule is officially up on our website! Now you can see what's coming on July 3-4! Check it out! 👉 https://t.co/emoLdablgK

RSVP for updates! 👉 https://t.co/9qLTQCVAVG pic.twitter.com/s00ER7PEqj — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 23, 2020

The second day of events will kick off with Funimation and Right Stuf before Production I.G. takes over before lunch. The rest of the day will be filled by Crunchyroll, a panel dedicated to IDOLiSH7, and a dance workshop featuring the Corps Dance Crew.

Clearly, the schedule of events has been lightened, but that does not mean Anime Expo Lite will be lacking. The annual event has gotten some of the biggest names in anime to present virtual panels for fans this year, and there is no doubt the event will come back swinging next year. So if you want to read up on the details of Anime Expo Lite for next month, you can find them here at its official website.

Will you be taking part in Anime Expo Lite this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.