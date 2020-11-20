Anime Fans Debate Over What Are The "Best Kicks"
Action has been a huge part of the medium of anime throughout its history, and fans recently took to social media to have a spirited debate over which "kicks" are the best. By "kicks", we mean actual attacks versus the slang for shoes, as fans have used examples from Attack On Titan, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, One Piece, and far more series when it comes to their favorite attacks using characters' lower extremities.
Twitter User Izukuuu Shonen got the ball rolling by sharing some of the hardest hitting kicks that shook the world when they took place in their respective anime franchises:
Legendary kicks in anime pic.twitter.com/P3tolDqPbi— Izuku (@Izukuuu_shonen) November 20, 2020
What is your favorite anime kick? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime kicks!
Levi For The Win
LEVI THO 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8adVF9rSL3— Astra (@Astrafromidk) November 20, 2020
Luffy Has Some Legs On Him
Not sure if this counts as a kick but this moment right here pic.twitter.com/tkD7WMCrnC— Saitama (@KhozaLeroi) November 20, 2020
Titan On Titan Action
Rock The Dragon
forgot one pic.twitter.com/HDvuGrkudH— PiKs (@AdamPiKs) November 20, 2020
Never Forget Dio
This was my favorite kick---- pic.twitter.com/41u2hgoEKh— 🔎𝓑𝓸𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓑𝓸𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓓𝓮𝓽𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓲𝓿𝓮🔍 (@Zazuke_Sama34) November 20, 2020
Seven Deadly Kicks
Remember this? pic.twitter.com/jbFOHyAXfG— Almonds (@Alsmonde) November 20, 2020
Saitama The GOAT
Poor Garou couldn't even tell what hit him pic.twitter.com/gEetCzKjpp— ᏝᏬᎰᎰᎽᎿᎯᏒᎾ🐐 (@Subjectsof_ymir) November 20, 2020
We Have A Winner
Um excuse me where the fuck is pic.twitter.com/MBioTFrPxV— Weeb (@BisexualButGay) November 20, 2020