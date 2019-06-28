Anime Fans Reveal Summer 2019’s Most-Anticipated Series

The summer season is known for sun, fun, and a slew of new anime series being released on the general public. In anticipation of these new series, a poll was taken by Kadokawa Group’s GZ Brain asking Japanese fans which anime they are most looking forward to in the coming months of the sweltering season. The poll results came back in listing five upcoming anime that fans are chomping at the bit for and the answers to which are the most anticipated may surprise you!

Otaku USA dropped the news about the poll on their official Twitter Account:

Japanese Fans Rank Most Anticipated Summer 2019 Anime https://t.co/fEo4MImf0q pic.twitter.com/MwI3FEpeu0 — Otaku USA Magazine (@Otaku_USA) June 26, 2019

The list of anime series that are the top five summer entries, from least to most anticipated, include:

5.) To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts

4.) The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II

3.) A Certain Scientific Accelerator

2.) KARAKAI JOZU NO TAKAGI-SAN 2

1.) Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II

While some of these series will be making their debut on the anime scene, such as To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts, many others are coming back for a second season or act as a spin-off to a main series, such as A Certain Scientific Accelerator.

Which anime are you most looking forward to seeing this summer? Do you agree with the choices made here by Japanese anime fans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls.

The series was adapted into a manga series, and has received two light novel spin-offs, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Familia Chronicle and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria which have both received manga adaptations. The series was adapted into an anime by J.C. staff in April to June 2015 and ran for 13 episodes, and has since been available to stream on Crunchyroll.