Funko May Be Planning New ‘Tokyo Ghoul’, ‘Attack On Titan’ Pop Figures

When it comes to collectibles, the market for Funko figures has never been higher. The company has produced hundreds of toys for fans, and it seems like a few more are coming up for anime lovers specifically.

Over on Instagram, a rumored Funko leak has fans ready to lay down some serious cash. Serlent Pops posted images of a supposed Barnes and Noble system showing a slew of new figures coming into stores.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see here, the leak reveals anime titles like FLCL, Attack on Titan, and Tokyo Ghoul are about to get some new figures. The shows will be joined by others like The Jetsons, Rick And Morty, and Jem & The Holograms.

Breaking down the leak, Funko seems like its got season three figures on the way for Attack on Titan. Christa, Hange, Kenny, and Ymir will get their own figures this time around. As for Erwin, the fan-favorite commander will get a collectible, and it will depict him after losing his arm in season two.

As for FLCL, Naota is said to get a figure along with Canti, Haruko, and Mamimi with Takkun. Tokyo Ghoul will come forward with two figures of its own as Rize and Uta are rumored to be getting figures. To date, Tokyo Ghoul only has a couple collectibles to its name under Funko, so the pair will join the Pops of Ken and Touka currently available.

So far, Funko has yet to update its blog with any of these announcements, so fans will have to wait and see if this leak proves true. Given the reaction online, it looks like Funko would be smart to pursue these figures. Fans have reacted very well to the upcoming collection, so here’s to hoping their Funko shelves have some more room on them.

So, which of these Funko collectibles is a must-have for you? Which other anime series does the company need to show some love to? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!