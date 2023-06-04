Good Smile Company Facing Lawsuit Ties to Buffalo Mass Shooting

In May 2022, the Buffalo community was rocked by a mass shooting that left ten dead and several more injured. Now, a new report by WIRED suggests that loved ones of the victims are putting forward a lawsuit against companies they believe radicalized the shooter. According to the new report, anime toy retailer Good Smile Company is listed in the legal proceedings along with the message board 4chan.

WIRED reports the lawsuit involves a number of notable companies including Meta (Facebook), Twitch, YouTube, Google, Amazon, Reddit, Discord, Snapchat, and more. Beyond the two sites mentioned previously, the case also involves Vintage Firearms and RMA Armament. The shooter's parents are also being sued in this case.

According to the report, this lawsuit aims at social media companies that allegedly radicalized the Buffalo shooter. WIRED acquired information about this lawsuit from the Freedom of Information Act shortly after Good Smile Company became involved in the lawsuit. Right now, the New York Attorney General's office has asked 4chan executives about its ties to Good Smile Company. Back in 2015, the toy manufacturer invested more than $2 million USD in the chat board site, giving it a 30% share in 4chan. This deal coincided with the site's sale to Hiroyuki Nishimura, the creator of 2channel.

In the past, Good Smile Company has distanced itself from 4chan. Speaking with WIRED in April, the Nendoroid and Figma company released the following about its ties to the website: "We do not have a partnership with 4chan, never had influence over the management and/or control of 4chan. We severed any limited relationship we previously had with 4chan in June of 2022. Since then, we have not had any relationship with 4chan."

At this time, no info is available on what damages the lawsuit is seeking from those named in the case. No public statement has been released by the victims' families about the lawsuit. This report by WIRED comes months after the shooter's sentencing was upheld after being denied youthful offender status. Currently, the shooter is facing 10 concurrent life sentences without the possibility of parole.

For those unfamiliar with Good Smile Company, the brand is known best for its anime-related merchandise. The company oversees the production of the popular Nendoroid collectibles and Figma action figures. Founded in 2001, the Japanese hobby brand has become a powerhouse with collectors. In 2020, legal proceedings in Japan revealed Good Smile Company's ties to 4chan.

HT – ANN