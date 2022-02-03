Beat Angel Writer Announces Retirement from Screenwriting

Being a writer may seem like a simple gig, but it takes more of a toll than you may realize. When it comes to fiction, writers are putting some of their most personal thoughts out to the public, and you never know how they will be received. For writers like Jun Maeda, much of their work has gone over well while others haven’t reached that bar. And now, the writer behind Beat Angels is ready to hang up the towel.

Over on Twitter, Maeda worried fans after sharing two posts that have since been removed. It was there the writer shared his resolution for 2022 which is to retire from the anime industry.

Maeda said 2021 “was so difficult” that he even contemplated suicide at some points. The writer is now focused on healing his mind and trying to survive until February 2023. In his second post, Maeda said he doesn’t wish to write anime scripts any longer, but he will still create music for upcoming series.

As you can imagine, fans were quick to share their support of Maeda before his alternate account was shuttered. This was one of the first posts fans read from Maeda since he publicly withdrew from social media. His exit came after The Day I Became God was released, an original anime the writer was credited on as producer. The show earned mixed reviews as fans in Japan critiqued its idle writing.

While Maeda’s work on this recent anime is uncertain, the writer has plenty of solid projects under his belt. He helped bring Beat Angel to life with P.A. Works in 2010, and the show is ranked as a must-watch series for many. He also worked on other franchises such as Charlotte, Clannad, and others in the past decade.

