Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Hypes Infinity Castle Movie Release

Demon Slayer isn’t just another anime. The brainchild of Koyoharu Gotouge, a manga author so mysterious you will have a hard time finding a single picture of them online, Demon Slayer’s manga first exploded into the scene in 2016. By the time it wrapped up in 2020, it had sold a jaw-dropping 150 million copies. And if that wasn’t enough, Studio Ufotable then turned the franchise into a global phenomenon with four seasons and Mugen Train—the movie that dethroned Spirited Away as Japan’s highest-grossing film ever.

Now, the franchise is setting out to break its own record with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, hyping the movie up with a daily countdown on their official X account, @kimetsu_off. Day 94 out of 100 is all about Akari Kito, the voice behind everyone’s favorite demon sister, Nezuko Kamado. But while Japanese fans only have 94 days to go until the movie releases on July 18th, 2025, that’s unfortunately not going to be the case for Demon Slayer fans in the U.S., who will have to wait until September for their chance at experiencing the first part of the series’ finale.

Nezuko’s Akari Kito Hypes Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer’s latest X post marks day 94 out of their 100-day countdown to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and this time, Nezuko’s voice actress, Akari Kito, is here to hype fans up. The post shows Kito showcasing some special movie tickets Japanese fans will be able to grab as the movie releases. The tickets are beautifully illustrated so fans can see beloved characters like Shinobu, Sanemi, Tanjiro, and Nezuko herself with serious expressions and darker backgrounds to reflect the movie’s place as the first part of the series’ last story arc.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination where Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”

As Infinity Castle gets the three-part movie treatment, its first part is all set to drop in Japan on July 18th. But for any fans outside Japan hoping for a simulcast, you are unfortunately all out of luck. Fans from the U.S. won’t get to see the final showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan until nearly two months later on September 12th (which is far later than in some other countries). Fortunately, the franchise has decided to make this wait a little easier for fans with two new releases.

Demon Slayer Drops Two New Releases

As U.S. fans wait for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Crunchyroll has just tossed them two new distractions. First up is a Demon Slayer stage play. This is a 149-minute live-action adaptation of Season 1, so fans can re-experience Tanjiro’s iconic headbutts and Nezuko’s box with real humans and thrilling stage effects. If you want a recap of Tanjiro’s journey from regular village boy to demon slayer trying to cure his only living family member of demonhood, be sure to check this out.

But if stage plays aren’t your jam, Crunchyroll’s got something for you, too. You can now watch two Demon Slayer live concerts on the streaming platform from the comfort of your home. The first concert covers Season 1’s most iconic moments, while the second dives into Mugen Train’s score. Better yet, the first concert even features an animated introduction by Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke before pulling fans into the series’ hypnotizing music.