Anime’s Most Overlooked Sequel Shares New Look at Series’ Return

2026 is set for some of the biggest comebacks in anime history, with the likes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Black Clover, and Dragon Ball Super being just a few examples. Unfortunately, Goku, Ichigo, and Asta receiving the lion’s share of attention can sometimes mean that killer anime are overlooked. After decades outside of the public eye, one superhero team made a comeback earlier this year to the anime realm, and the second part of their journey is looking to roar to life. Ronin Warriors is springing back into action, and a new preview is hinting at what they’ll be up against.

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For those who haven’t been keeping up with the latest interpretation of the Samurai Troopers, the 2026 anime functions as a sequel to the original series. What makes the latest anime story so surprising is how surprising it has been in terms of characterization, storytelling, and everything in between. Ronin Warriors brought its “first cour” to an end in March of this year, setting the stage for a big comeback, while also taking major players off the board. As you can see from the new trailer and promotional artwork below, Gai is seemingly dead following the events of the previous storyline, leaving the remaining Ronin Warriors with some major challenges ahead of them.

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Why is 2026’s Ronin Warriors a Must-Watch?

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The Ronin Warriors’ sequel series started in quite the eye-popping fashion, as Gai, the red armor-clad hero, was introduced as a part of the demon army that was threatening the world. In a bloody and brutal display, countless humans were killed, as the anime follow-up proved from the start that it was willing to explore territory that the original series didn’t cover. Another major factor of the sequel that has helped propel its story is how unpredictable it has been so far. While the new characters are interesting in their own right, the way that the sequel has integrated figures and events from the original story that kicked off the franchise has been extremely interesting in its own right.

The official description of the second cour for Ronin Warriors, for those who want a more in-depth look at what is to come, reads as such: “Three months after parting with Gai, the Samurai Troopers face off once more against the Ten Braves in the Realm of Evil. A new threat known as the Celestial Guidance Realm stands in their way, along with an unexpected encounter. Amidst intertwining fates, the Samurai Troopers head into a new battle!” The number of episodes that will make up the upcoming story have yet to be confirmed, though running the same length as the cour that came before it makes the most sense. At present, a second season has yet to be confirmed by Sunrise, though to hit the same length of episodes as the original series, 2026’s sequel will need one.

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