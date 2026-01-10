The Ronin Warriors Revival is the Surprise Anime Hit of 2026 (And Here’s Why)

Play video

Of the many anime series that are either returning or debuting this January, one of the biggest surprises was a sequel series that brought back some of the most well-known armor-clad anime heroes of all time. Ronin Warriors have returned with a brand new anime adaptation, as Bandai Namco Filmworks focuses on a brand new set of warriors taking on the name. While we had previously reported on how the new take on the Samurai Troopers was far bloodier than what came before, the premiere episode throws so many curveballs at viewers in the best ways possible.

To get into the sequel series, we have to examine what came before it. The original Ronin Warriors first landed in Japan in 1988, telling its story over the course of thirty-nine episodes and several different original video animations. Focusing on five young warriors who relied on a supernatural power to clad themselves in mystical armor, the Samurai Troopers were able to create a perfect anime series that translated well to North America. Arriving originally on syndicated airwaves, the first anime would become a part of Cartoon Network’s Toonami and gain even more followers as a result. For the latest anime sequel, it takes place in the same world but makes some wild changes for a new generation.

The original heroes who kicked off Ronin Warriors fought the good fight, but they did so without any backing from the Japanese government. Things have changed in the 2026 anime, as the original Samurai Troopers are still revered, but the government itself has stepped in to imbue a new generation of warriors with the same power. As we witness in the premiere episode of the sequel, a new group of youngsters is taking on the title, but they’re far from the heroes that came before them.

When the demon world returns to the human world to wreak havoc, the new armored warriors find themselves unable to tap into the main power that made the Ronin Warriors such powerhouses. Unable to unlock their ultimate abilities, the new kids are shown to be nothing but “spokespeople” for the government operation, even going so far as to stand behind this statement. Later in the premiere, they begin looting a nearby scene that was devastated by the demonic warriors, looking for a big score before returning to their government duties. In an even bigger twist, even the villains aren’t exactly what anime viewers were expecting.

The Bizarre New Villains of 2026

In a wild twist, the villains that ascend from the demon world to this fictional Japan are more than willing to shed some blood in the quest to rule the world. One demon in particular is seen decapitating bystanders and causing havoc, all while he sings a 1980s idol group song. Thanks to the demon world being closed in the ’80s, the supernatural locale hasn’t managed to progress its culture since, which has the armored antagonist singing. When this villain is ultimately unmasked, it flips the script on the new anime and the Ronin Warriors themselves.

Once defeated, the bloody villain is revealed to be Gai, the new inheritor of the armor of wildfire, the most prominent armor of any of the Ronin Warriors. While he isn’t nearly as murderous toward normal civilians once they strip Gai of his demonic armor, he still gets a big body count before the premiere episode is done. Escaping from the government, the new wielder of Wildfire stumbles upon the government-sponsored Ronin Warriors and murders them all. Gai even goes so far as to cut off their hands as punishment for stealing and performing various nefarious deeds. Thanks to this series of actions, the 2026 Sunrise production has proven that anything can happen, making for quite the surprise in a jam-packed anime landscape this month.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know how many episodes this sequel series will hold, but considering what has taken place so far, we’re fully onboard. Bringing back such a classic series is no easy task, especially when you make giant changes to the source material, but Ronin Warriors 2026 has kicked things off with a bang all the same.

