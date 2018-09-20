New York Comic Con Announces Exclusive Anime Funko Pops

There are only a few weeks separating fans from New York Comic Con, and it looks like Funko is ready to celebrate the event. After all, a set of new exclusive collectibles for NYCC have gone live, and they will have anime fans reaching into their savings.

Over on Twitter, Funko went live with its four NYCC Anime exclusive figures. As you can see below, everything from Dragon Ball to Tokyo Ghoul is represented, and collectors will be looking to grab all the figures they can.

As rumored, NYCC will bring out an oversized Funko Pop for Vegeta, but it won’t be like any fans have already. This special release will envision Vegeta in his Great Ape form, and fans are loving how the figure’s Saiyan armor fits.

Funko will also have a version of Vegeta out for sale that is regular sized; However, this one will be chrome. Vegeta’s Blue Chrome figure will join the Great Ape Vegeta piece as a convention exclusive.

Outside of Dragon Ball, fans will be able to find a One Piece exclusive. Brook will get a groovy Funko Pop that sees him donning an orange boa, heart-shaped sunglasses, and a crown.

Tokyo Ghoul will also get a special Funko figure, and it comes down to Eto. The creepy character is seen all bandaged as usual, and their loose pink get-up only adds to their unsettling image.

If you want a chance to get these Funko figures at the convention, you will need to enter NYCC’s official lottery. Any badge holder can enter before September 24 for a chance to win a place in line at the Funko Booth. Oh, and if you cannot make the event, all of these figures are exclusive to Hot Topic save for Blue Chrome Vegeta. It won’t be long before the figures pop up on the retailer’s website!

Will you be buying any of these Funko Pops for your collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!