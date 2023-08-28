8 Anime Series That Really, Really Need Sequels

There are tons of good anime series to binge, but sadly, all of our marathons cannot be seen through to an end. While plenty of shows are finished from top to bottom, there are just as many that end halfway through. From shojo to seinen, the bitter curse can impact any anime, and fans are left begging any higher power for more.

Here at ComicBook, we have run into our fair share of unfinished shows. From fantasy romances to ice-skating runabouts, we're breaking down the anime series that really should have a sequel by now. So if you want to brush up on these cliffhangers, you can read up on them below. Hopefully, they'll get a Fruits Basket treatment before long and make their way back to the small screen to see their stories through!

Blue Spring Ride: "Futaba Yoshioka thought all boys were loud and obnoxious until she met Kou Tanaka in junior high. But as soon as she realized she really liked him, he had already moved away because of family issues. Now, in high school, Kou has reappeared, but is he still the same boy she fell in love with?"

Yona of the Dawn: "Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family! Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?"

Ouran High School Host Club: "You'll fall for the boys in the Ouran Host Club: Tamaki's truly romantic. Kaoru and Hikaru offer displays of brotherly love. You'll adore brainy Kyoya, innocent Honey, and manly Mori. Oh, and don't forget Haruhi. He knows what girls want-of course, it's because he's a girl too! The Hosts must do their best to hide her secret, but Haruhi's having a blast turning their perfect world upside down."

Monthly Girls Nozaki-kun: "To the eyes of high school student Chiyo Sakura, classmate Umetarou Nozaki--brawny of build and brusque of tongue--is a dreamboat! When Chiyo finally works up the courage to tell Nozaki how she feels about him, she knows rejection is on the table...but getting recruited as a manga-ka's assistant?! Never in a million years! But for someone who makes a living drawing sweet girly romances, Nozaki-kun is a little slow on the uptake when it comes to matters of the heart in reality. And so Chiyo's daily life of manga-making and heartache begins!"

Princess Jellyfish: "Tsukimi Kurashita has a strange fascination with jellyfish. She's loved them from a young age and has carried that love with her to her new life in the big city of Tokyo. There, she resides in Amamizukan, a safe haven for girl geeks who regularly gush over a range of things from trains to Japanese dolls. However, a chance meeting at a pet shop has Tsukimi crossing paths with one of the things that the residents of Amamizukan have been desperately trying to avoid – a beautiful and fashionable woman! But there's much more to this woman than her trendy clothes! This odd encounter is only the beginning of a new and unexpected path for Tsukimi and her friends."

Hyouka: "A worthy addition to any animation fan's collection, Hyouka is a stunning masterwork that spins a charming tale of high school romance and mystery. After disenchanted student Hotaro Oreki joins his school's Classic Lit Club, he meets Eru Chitanda, a kindhearted and inquisitive girl with boundless curiosity and a knack for getting him caught up in all sorts of trouble."

Skip Beat: "Kyoko Mogami followed her true love Sho to Tokyo to support him while he made it big as an idol. But he's casting her out now that he's famous! Kyoko won't suffer in silence-she's going to get her sweet revenge by beating Sho in show biz! Kyoko knows she's not plain and uninteresting, no matter what Sho says. With the help of a little makeover, Kyoko's ready to exact her revenge. But first, she needs to land an audition, and she sets her sights on the agency where Sho's lead rival works. Her persistence pays off, but her broken heart turns out to be a disadvantage. Kyoko has lost the will to love anybody, let alone fans she's never met. Can the agency see past this problem to Kyoko's true star potential?"

Yuri on Ice: "Yuri Katsuki carried the hope of all Japan on his shoulders in the Figure Skating Grand Prix, but suffered a crushing defeat in the finals. He returned to his hometown in Kyushu and hid away in his family's home, half wanting to continue skating and half wanting to retire. That was when the five-time consecutive world champion, Victor Nikiforov, suddenly showed up with his teammate, Yuri Plisetsky, a young skater starting to surpass his seniors. And so the two Yuris and the Russian champion Viktor set out to compete in a Grand Prix like none the world has ever seen!"

