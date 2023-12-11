Archer Is Coming Back to Netflix in 2024

Archer is getting ready to wrap up its run on FX Network with a series finale airing later this month, and it's been announced that the popular animated series will be returning to Netflix in 2024! Archer's animated series has been running for 14 seasons with FX and then streaming with Hulu the next day, but before it became a Hulu exclusive, Archer was one of the many series that were available to stream with Netflix in the earlier days of the streaming service. Now it's getting ready to return next year thanks to a new deal between Netflix and Disney.

Deadline reports that Archer is one of 14 shows that will be shared among both Hulu and Netflix next year as part of a new deal between Netflix and Disney Entertainment to license their shows on a non-exclusive basis for 18 months. As part of this deal, Archer will be streaming on Netflix once more beginning on May 13th, 2024. With the series coming to an end later this year, fans looking to check out the series on Netflix will likely get the full experience when it returns to the streaming service.

(Photo: FXX)

How to Watch Archer

Deadline reports that this deal means that Archer will be available to stream on Netflix, and will still be available to stream on Hulu and other VOD platforms that it's currently available with at the moment. If you wanted to check out Archer before it becomes available with Netflix next year, you can currently catch up with all 14 seasons of the series now streaming with Hulu. FX teases Archer Season 14 as such, "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry."

Archer will be ending its 14 year run with a special series finale event titled Archer: Into the Cold. Premiering with FX on Sunday, December 17th (and becoming available with Hulu the next day if you miss the initial broadcast), this special will serve as the official finale for the series following the end of Season 14's final episode. Will you be checking out Archer when it returns to Netflix next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Deadline