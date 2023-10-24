Archer: Into the Cold Poster Released

Archer brought its 14 season run to an end with FX earlier this month, and it’s getting ready for its special series finale event with a new poster for Archer: Into the Cold! Archer ended Season 14 on FX with eight episodes under its belt, but the final episode of the series came to an end in a much less satisfying way than fans were hoping for. Feeling more like a season finale than an ending for the series as a whole, it was because there was a major event planned to bring Archer to an end once and for all.

Following the final episode of Archer Season 14, FX quickly confirmed that the series would actually be ending with a special series finale event titled Archer: Into the Cold. Airing on FX Network on December 17th (which will then be available for streaming with Hulu), Archer: Into the Cold teases that we’ll see some familiar faces returning for this final mission. Showing off more to expect from this big finale, you can check out the poster for Archer: Into the Cold below.

How to Watch Archer: Into the Cold

Archer ended its TV run with a pretty big cliffhanger for the fate of the Agency, and that’s why it ultimately felt so unfulfilling considering that it wasn’t really a true finale for the series’ characters that fans have been watching in action for quite some time. It’s yet to be revealed how long the Archer: Into the Cold series finale event will be running for (whether or not it will be longer than a standard episode of the series, which is likely), but there’s still plenty of time to get up to speed with everything that’s happened.

If you wanted to go back and watch Archer from the very beginning before it all comes to an end, you can currently catch up with all 14 seasons of the series now streaming with Hulu. FX teases Archer Season 14 as such, “Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.”

What are you hoping to see in Archer: Into the Cold?