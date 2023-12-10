Archer: Into the Cold Trailer Released

Archer ended its run with 14 seasons earlier this Fall, but has released the first trailer for its special series finale event, Archer: Into the Cold! With the series wrapping up its run with FX after 14 seasons, the final episode of Archer's TV series ended things on a massive cliffhanger. Thankfully, it was soon confirmed that the series would have one final outing planned with a new series finale special coming in just a few more days. This finale event will be a new special taking on those final plot threads, but it's still very much shrouded in mystery.

Archer: Into the Cold will be releasing with FX Network on December 17th, and will serve as the official series finale for the TV series. While it's still unclear as of the time of this writing just how long this big finale will be, now fans have gotten a new look as to what to expect from the event with the first teaser trailer for Archer: Into the Cold. Teasing that each of the members of the former Agency will be heading towards a massive climax before it's all over, you can check out the teaser trailer for Archer: Into the Cold below.

What to Know for Archer Series Finale

Archer: Into the Cold will be premiering with FX on Sunday, December 17th, and will be available for streaming with Hulu the next day if you happen to miss the initial broadcast. The finale will be picking up from the cliffhanger that saw the Agency (and other spy organizations) being made illegal, so that's something that Archer and the others will be dealing with before it all comes to an end.

If you wanted to go back and watch Archer from the very beginning before it all comes to an end, you can currently catch up with all 14 seasons of the series now streaming with Hulu. FX teases Archer Season 14 as such, "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry."

What are you hoping to see from Archer's series finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!