Attack on Titan Reveals Who Really Killed Eren’s Mother

Attack on Titan is not the kind of story to leave its stones where they are. The series will overturn just about anything if it makes for compelling drama, and it looks like the anime did just that.

After all, fans just found out the real culprit behind the death of Eren’s mom… and it has them squirming.

Recently, Attack on Titan decided to delve into the history of Grisha Jaeger with season three. The anime will end its latest outing after revealing all of his history, and fans were shocked by its first reveals. As it turns out, Grisha is from a land just outside of Eren’s walls where humans thrive, and it was there he had a family.

And unfortunately, it turns out Grisha’s first wife is the one responsible for killing Carla Jaeger all those years ago.

The so-called Smiling Titan who ate Carla was recently revealed to be Dina Fritz, the first wife of Grisha. The pair met while they lived in Marley, a nation which has a complicated history with the Eldian race. Determined to free their brethren, the two join a rebellion to restore Eldians, and Grisha marries Dina before long. However, they are ratted out to police by their only son after several years, and they are sent to Paradis for punishment.

When they arrive, they are sentenced to be turned into Titans for their crimes, and Dina is transformed first. She turns into the Smiling Titan, but Grisha is saved before he can be transformed. This means Dina spent more than a decade wandering the barren land as a Titan before she made her way into Wall Maria with some help from the Colossal Titan. And as fans know well, it was then Dina killed her husband’s second wife in a rather brutal fashion.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.