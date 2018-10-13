‘Attack on Titan’ Drops Synopsis for its Biggest Episode Yet

Attack on Titan‘s third season unfortunately may soon be going on a short hiatus, but it seems like it’s going to go out with a bang as the next episode is teasing one of the biggest in the series yet.

Episode 49 is titled “Night of the Battle to Retake the Wall,” and the staff list for the episode reveals there will be 15 animation directors working on the episode.

With Eren’s newest armored Titan power allowing him a way to plug up the hole in Wall Maria, the Survey Corps are preparing for a major effort to retake the territory as the next episode sees Eren and the others prepping for their battle at Shinganshina.

The list of art directors for the episode is impressive as it touts Norihiro Naganuma, Takafumi Ando, Kyoji Asano, Keihiro Tezuka, Yuki Ikuta, Yumi Shimojo, Rena Kawasaki, Takaaki Chiba, Satomi Miyazaki, Naomi Osugi, Emi Tomita, Yuko Yamamoto, Mai Teshima, Masaaki Tanaka, Masato Kudo, Yuko Sera, and Takuma Hu.

The summary for the episode has been revealed on the series’ official website as well, and teases Erwin’s drive to reveal the truth in the Shinganshina district and Eren looking back on how far they have come. Without giving too much away, the series is about to take an even more aggressive turn as the series moves on to the next major foe of the series.

With a returning Beast, Armored, and Colossal Titan waiting for Eren and the others, the next few battles are gearing up to be even bigger than the fights already seen in the series’ third season so far. You wouldn’t think it possible, but the third season is really only getting started. It might make the upcoming brief hiatus harder to bear, but the new episodes will be worth the wait in the end.

