Attack On Titan Releases Episode 56 Synopsis

The moment that Attack on Titan fans have all been waiting for is fast approaching. With Episode 56 simply titled “The Basement”, the long standing mystery of what lied beneath the Jaeger family’s house will be revealed. Following Armin becoming the new Colossal Titan, the death of Erwin, and the defeat of the Beast Titan at the hands of Levi, the synopsis for the next episode promises to unveil one of the series’ most mysterious secrets.

The Twitter Account, Attack On Fans, released the synopsis straight from the source:

Episode 56’s summary is revealed! 🔥🔥🔥 “On the wall of the Shiganshina district, only a few Survey Corps soldiers survived. And Eren walks to the basement of his birthplace…” Release date: June 9th, 2019 https://t.co/m0pgWWP1BT pic.twitter.com/cws9s2SNOC — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 5, 2019

“What’s in the basement?” has long been the biggest question that fans have been dying to see answered during the series run. While fan stipulation varies from the “origin of the Titans” to “dark secrets of the Eren’s father“, the next episode promises to reveal just what Erwin was dying to see before his untimely death.

Season three has been arguably the best season of Attack on Titan yet, showing a combination of threats to the Survey Corps scouts in the form of Titans and other humans attempting to cover up a conspiracy. While it seemed as if humanity had no light at the end of the tunnel, Eren and his company were able to push back the Titans, dealing severe blows to the Beast and Armored Titans, while simultaneously gaining the powers of Bertholdt, the Colossal Titan.

With most of the Survey Corps having been wiped out, the secrets of the basement may give humanity an even bigger advantage in their war against the Titans. Regardless, we’re excited to see just what is revealed and we’ll be sure to report back to you here on Comicbook.com.

