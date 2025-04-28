Gundam SEED’s New Anime Unveils First Look at New Mobile Suit

Bandai Namco and Sunrise have announced that a new Gundam Seed anime will be coming exclusively to the franchise’s mobile game, SD Gundam G Generation Eternal. The new animation is called Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Recollection, a series of clips centering around Seed‘s two leads, Kira and Athrun. The anime takes place between Seed and Seed Destiny. The mobile title will split Seed Recollection into two halves, with the first part focusing on Kira and the latter starring Athrun. The Seed Recollection trailer shared some footage for the upcoming anime, highlighting the new mobile suits the main characters will be piloting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kira and Athrun notoriously piloted two Gundams in the original Gundam Seed show. Kira piloted the Strike Gundam and later the Freedom Gundam, whereas Athrun piloted the Aegis Gundam and then the Justice Gundam. Both leads would get upgraded versions of their latter Gundams in Destiny, with Kira receiving the Strike Freedom and Athrun getting the Infinite Justice. However, before getting their brand new mobile suits in Destiny, Kira will pilot the Dragoon Strike Gundam, a mobile suit variation of the original Strike Gundam, in Seed Recollection. Athrun will pilot a new variation of the Murasame in Seed Recollection. The new Strike Dragoon name is derived from the DRAGOON system, a weapons framework where mobile pilots can detach smaller artillery from their body and move them around separately from their main robot.

Sunrise/Bandai Namco Filmworks

The Mobile Suit Strike Dragoon Is a Gundam Throwback

The DRAGOON system is based on the Funnels from the original Mobile Suit Gundam timeline. Funnels were introduced in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam and have carried over to other Gundam series, even those that aren’t in the same universe. Gundam 00 had a similar system known as Fangs. Typically, pilots would control these extra artillery with their minds, a technique only certain individuals could accomplish. Having detachable weapons floating around a Gundam has always been one of the coolest and most popular abilities in the franchise, explaining why it constantly comes back. The main villain of Gundam Seed, Rau Le Creuset, would use DRAGOONs to devastating effects while piloting the Providence Gundam.

Kira would later gain his own DRAGOONs when he received the Strike Freedom, but it seems as if the Dragoon Strike Gundam will serve as the bridge for Kira before getting his hands on his Seed Destiny mecha. Not much new animation of the Dragoon Strike was unveiled in the Seed Recollection Trailer; most of the footage features the machine in stasis. Nonetheless, there was gameplay footage that showed the mecha in action. The Dragoon Strike looks exactly like the classic Strike Gundam except with a new backpack where the pilots can unleash their DRAGOONs. This simple redesign makes it easier to reconfigure older Strike Gundam gunplas into Dragoon Strike Gundam gunplas.

Kira’s Dragoon Strike has the traditional red, white, and blue color scheme common for all Gundam protagonists. In contrast, Athrun’s Murasame remains grey when piloting, going against Athrun’s usual pink and black color scheme. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Recollection will arrive on SD Gundam G Generation Eternal starting April 30th.

H/T: Oricon USA Website