Attack on Titan Series Finale Trailer To Release Very Soon

The curtain call for the Scout Regiment is set to arrive this fall, with Attack on Titan having yet to reveal any footage for the confrontation featuring the Survey Corps and Eren Jaeger. The penultimate episode of the anime adaptation brought Armin and company in front of their former friend as Eren works alongside his Rumbling to eliminate vast swaths of the human population. Set to arrive this fall, MAPPA has confirmed that the first trailer for the series finale is much closer than many might think.

Attack on Titan, if the anime adaptation continues to follow the story of the manga, will come to a close by presenting the biggest battle of the series to date. With Eren surrounded by an army of Colossal Titans, the Scout Regiment has an uphill battle ahead of it. Aside from struggling with the idea of needing to kill Jaeger to stop his genocidal crusade, the new Founding Titan has abilities that make him the strongest creature wandering the Earth. Even from what viewers have seen so far, Eren is a force to be reckoned with but the series finale will reveal that Jaeger has even more powers that are sure to throw fans for a loop.

Attack on Titan Series Finale Trailer Release Date

The first trailer for Attack on Titan's series finale will arrive on July 2nd, at 12:30 Pacific Daylight Time. In hyping fans up for the series finale trailer, the killer franchise released a trailer that takes fans back to the past of the Scout Regiment's story. Showing off some of the biggest and most brutal moments of the series to date, anime fans should prepare to say goodbye to some major characters as not everyone is making it out of the series alive.

Based on the manga's original controversial ending, many fans of Attack on Titan have speculated whether or not the series will stay true to the original finale or if changes will be made to the Survey Corps' swan song. Creator Hajime Isayama and Studio MAPPA have been tight-lipped when it comes to whether any alterations will be made, though the upcoming trailer might give fans a hint. As it stands, Isayama has stated that there are no sequels or spin-offs in the works for the franchise, so fans should prepare to bid a fond farewell to whoever makes it out of the series alive.