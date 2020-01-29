Attack on Titan Fans Mourn Anime’s Lost Youtube Milestone

Attack on Titan is a popular anime, and that fact is pretty difficult to deny. Over the years, the show helped lift up the medium in the West during a decline, and its gory story has drawn comparisons to series like Game of Thrones. Of course, some pieces of the anime are better known than others, but few parts of Attack on Titan prompt more hype than its theme song. And thanks to that truth, fans are feeling rather touchy about a recent hit on the anime.

For those who did not know, the anime fandom has a bit of a war going on. The community as a whole tends to be united, but they will go to bat for their show’s theme songs. Attack on Titan has reigned on top with one of Youtube’s most-watched openings, but that all changed this week when the clip in question got taken down.

Over on Twitter, fans were quick to mourn the loss of the reel, and it is easy to see why. The first opening of Attack on Titan had amassed well over 80 million views in its lifetime. That made the clip the one of the biggest to beat. Now, the clip has been taken down, and it was done by Youtube after Kodansha USA sent in the request.

Of course, the petition has left fans sour, and many are wondering why Attack on Titan‘s parent company would crush its goal of becoming the most-viewed opening on Youtube. Sure, it had a ways to go before beating No Game No Life‘s opening which sits at nearly 114 million views. But thanks to this recent strike down, Attack on Titan is further away from its goal than ever before.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.