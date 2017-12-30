‘Attack on Titan’ Creator Has One Disturbing Sketch In His Office

Attack on Titan is a series known for its highs and exceptionally dark lows, and even with some of the more depressing recent events to happen in the manga, the creator of the series is taking all of it in stride.

Reiner Braun is a complicated character within Attack on Titan‘s lore, and the series creator pays daily tribute to him in a somewhat hilariously awkward way.

Along with some of the sketches you would expect to be hanging in series creator Hajime Isayama’s office, you probably didn’t expect to see Reiner’s suicide attempt among those images.

After the time skip, the manga joins Reiner in Marley, who is suffering from an intense bout of PTSD from his time spent with Eren and the others. He’s confronting all sorts of latent feelings and revisiting the death of his former comrade, Marcel. He regrets many of the decision he made on Paradis Island with his other comrades, even including leaving Marco to die after he had found out their secret.

Reiner’s suicidal thoughts came to a head once he stick sa loaded rifle in his mouth as he thought about killing himself. Reiner only stops when he hears Falco, the boy who is trying to save someone else from inheriting the Titan power, and snaps out of it.

This was Reiner’s darkest moment in the series, but Isayama clearly has a different view of it. Fans have joked that Isayama enjoys putting his characters through torment, but this adds just a bit of credibility to that theory.

