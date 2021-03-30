Attack on Titan Teases Zeke's Post-Finale Fate

✖

Attack on Titan knows what it takes to surprise fans, and it has gone to crazy lengths to shock audiences. Of course, its final season has done just that, and its midseason finale kicked off with a big shock. After all, the beginning revealed how Zeke was after detonating that Thunder Spear in his torso. And as you can imagine, things didn't go that well.

If you are caught up with the anime, you will know how Attack on Titan did Zeke. The soldier tried to break away from Levi with a suicidal blast, and his attack did just that. Zeke was blown clear away from his nemesis, but he landed after being cut clean in half. Episode 75 shows Zeke struggling to survive after the blast clears, but he appears to succumb to his wounds.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Zeke's wounds are lethal to just about anyone even if they do have a Titan. Fans were understandably shocked by the death, but Zeke's story doesn't end there. After the man passes, a random Titan comes out from the forest, and the monster rips open his own abdomen to stuff Zeke in his entrails. This is clearly a horrifying image, and Attack on Titan fans weren't given any explanation for the titan's action.

Of course, the implication is easy to make out. It seems like Zeke might not be as dead as we think. The life cycle of a Titan is hard to guarantee, and this random act could somehow revive the Beast Titan. Now, Attack on Titan fans will have to wait and see how Zeke comes back from his current state, and that will be revealed when season four returns next winter.

