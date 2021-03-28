Attack on Titan Fans Flood MAPPA with Thanks After Midseason Finale

Attack on Titan is making major headlines today all in honor of its final season. Fans were told the anime would be ending today, but an update from the team confirmed there is more to come. Season four will continue with its second half next winter, and Attack on Titan fans are sending MAPPA Studios all of the thanks in return.

As you can see below, the love online for MAPPA is at an all-time high. The studio took on Attack on Titan with season four after WIT Studio decided it was time to let go of the project. After a slew of rejections, MAPPA agreed to tackle the anime despite its notoriously difficult schedule, and it has crushed every week since.

Fans are thanking MAPPA for not only a second half to Attack on Titan season four but for the quality of its first bit too. The start of season four has been impressive to say the least. From animation quality to acting and pacing, MAPPA has been on its game since day one. Now, fans are ecstatic knowing they will get to see even more of the studio's work with Attack on Titan. So if you are just as excited about the comeback as us, you can mark the show's comeback for January 2022!

What do you think of this midseason finale? Did you like Attack on Titan season four...?