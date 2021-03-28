Attack on Titan Fans Flood MAPPA with Thanks After Midseason Finale
Attack on Titan is making major headlines today all in honor of its final season. Fans were told the anime would be ending today, but an update from the team confirmed there is more to come. Season four will continue with its second half next winter, and Attack on Titan fans are sending MAPPA Studios all of the thanks in return.
As you can see below, the love online for MAPPA is at an all-time high. The studio took on Attack on Titan with season four after WIT Studio decided it was time to let go of the project. After a slew of rejections, MAPPA agreed to tackle the anime despite its notoriously difficult schedule, and it has crushed every week since.
Attack On Titan really owning the trends 🥵 #thankyoumappa #AoTSeason4NHK #shingeki pic.twitter.com/nJSrqIgPeh— zaira the attack titan (@coupdebanks) March 28, 2021
Fans are thanking MAPPA for not only a second half to Attack on Titan season four but for the quality of its first bit too. The start of season four has been impressive to say the least. From animation quality to acting and pacing, MAPPA has been on its game since day one. Now, fans are ecstatic knowing they will get to see even more of the studio's work with Attack on Titan. So if you are just as excited about the comeback as us, you can mark the show's comeback for January 2022!
What do you think of this midseason finale? Did you like Attack on Titan season four...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A Hearty Thanks
Thank you MAPPA for the hard work to give us this awesome adaption of the final season.
Thank you for the amazing part one of season 4, and now we're getting the second part in winter!
I can't wait!!#thankyoumappa pic.twitter.com/ApXxT9nBhN— Eruri (@Daily_Eruri) March 28, 2021
We'll Be Here
#ThankYouMAPPA for a brilliantly directed 16 episodes, astounding job with Season 4 of Attack on Titan— pingu ✴️ (@erenhaslice) March 28, 2021
Great performances by the VA, uses of OST and storyboarding this series for a great entertaining watch
Can't wait moving forward for what comes next pic.twitter.com/Ax9AXJFelA
Hot and Fresh
Nothing's better than the visuals of depressed eren, bloodied levi, heartbroken mikasa and devastated hange and not to forget pinned-down armin! Mappa really be serving us looks. #thankyoumappa pic.twitter.com/KUWeOmRjan— Fey (@thsvgstr) March 22, 2021
Let's Celebrate
Mappa, please take your time #thankyoumappa #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/mUZMnctktR— Laius (@Sexyguylaius) March 28, 2021
See You Soon
Until next time, thank you Mappa#AoTSeason4NHK #JujutsuKaisen #thankyoumappa pic.twitter.com/MdsYiZwY2G— Kira✯⋆ (@Kira_mikasa) March 28, 2021
We'll Be Waiting
5x5 frames from Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1
This season and it’s adaptation has been amazing so far and I’ve really enjoyed it. Looking forward to Part 2 #ThankYouMAPPA pic.twitter.com/AgNA5C9LFd— Diana 🕊 (@erenspaths) March 28, 2021
We're Not Worthy
#ThankYouMAPPA NOT ONLY FOR THE NEW SEASON THIS WINTER BUT FOR ALSO GIVING US SUCH AN INCREDIBLE ADAPTATION.
Everything was similar to the manga and they did the best possible work.— Missing Erwin with every inch of my body ~ (@rivaisheart) March 28, 2021
It was more than we deserved after that part of the community harassed the animators.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/hoYkeuqGno
Perfect Score
#ThankYouMAPPA for Pieck and for a 10/10 season 😋 pic.twitter.com/8bKP5P8A0v— Stardust godrad 🌹 (@godrad_) March 28, 2021