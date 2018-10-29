New Video Showcases One Terrifying ‘Attack On Titan’ Roller Coaster

Attack on Titan knows what it takes to send fans into an adrenaline rush. Not only does the series have an action-pack manga and anime backing up, but the Survey Scouts have gotten even more back-up abroad. After all, Attack on Titan is dabbling with some hyper-realistic roller coaster tech, and a new video is here to show fans how scary it makes the already terrifying title.

Over on social media, a video has surfaced of a motion-based roller coaster based on Attack on Titan. The clip, which can be found below, appears to have come from Universal Studios Japan and takes park goers on a hellish ride through a Titan-infested town.

So, fans best be grateful whenever Captain Levi shows up to save them from becoming Titan chow.

As the footage shows, the roller coaster is similar to the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride which Universal Studios Orlando houses. Using a stationary RoboCoaster mechanism, fans are spun all over and jerked in every direction as they go on a desperate battle.

The endeavor begin when the Colossal Titan shows up and gives humanity yet another grim reminder. The movie connected with the ride then sees fans gear up as they take on Titan and Titan. Luckily, Levi is around to step in whenever a wayward Titan gets too close to park goers, but he isn’t alone. At one point, Eren Jaeger transforms into his Attack Titan to save fans from being munched on, and the heart-stopping ride will show thrill seekers whether they could tough it out in the Survey Scouts.

This coaster isn’t the first Attack on Titan attraction to enter Universal Studios Japan. In the past, the park has brought in massive Titan statues and celebrated the gory series with various exhibits. Just recently, fans learned another Attack on Titan motion-based coaster is being worked on by hexaRide, and it will add virtual reality to keep fans on their toes.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.